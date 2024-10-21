TVLine Items: Law & Order: OC Adds Olivia Thirlby, Y&R Vets Return and More

Law & Order: Organized Crime ‘ s move to Peacock will come with a new addition.

Olivia Thirlby ( Y: The Last Man ) has joined the series for Season 5 in a recurring role, our sister site Variety reports. Details about her character are not currently available.

As recently reported by Matt’s Inside Line , the show was casting the role of a new, female detective/leader of the NYPD Counter-Terrorism Bureau. Hmm…

* The Young and the Restless will welcome back Loren Lott and Chene Lawson as Ana Hamilton and Yolanda “Harmony” Hamilton, respectively, for the upcoming wedding of Devon and Abby, TV Insider reports. The pair will reprise their roles for several episodes, beginning with the Nov. 13 installment.

* Twisters , starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, David Corenswet, Maura Tierney and Sasha Lane, will stream exclusively on Peacock starting Friday, Nov. 15.

* Rachel Bloom ( Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ) and her husband, film and TV writer Dan Gregor ( How I Met Your Mother ), are developing the comedy Do You Want Kids? for ABC, our sister site Deadline reports. In addition to co-writing, Bloom would also star in the potential single-camera series “about a husband and wife who in one universe have a baby and the other do not, and the many ways that huge decision alters their lives.” Steve Levitan ( Modern Family, Reboot ) serves as an executive producer.

* ESPN vet Jemele Hill will lead TNT’s sports TV newsmagazine Above The Fold , which will “delve into important stories and topics centered on the connection between sports and culture,” per The Hollywood Reporter .

* Martin Short will recur during Grimsburg Season 2 as the town’s newest (and youngest) detective, it was announced at New York Comic Con.

* Fox is developing the drama series Billionaire Apocalypse (working title), in which “the richest man on the planet, 200 of his employees, and his family are forced to flee to his private island in the wake of a global financial collapse, where the employees and family members — who he’s treated as afterthoughts for decades — quickly realize he’s no longer rich and thus no longer in charge,” reads the official synopsis. The project hails from writer Jay Carson ( The Morning Show ) and executive producers Lawrence Bender, Kevin Brown and Hugh Jackman.

