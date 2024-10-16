BritBox’s Inspector Lynley Series Reveals First Look of Stars Leo Suter and Sofia Barclay

BritBox on Wednesday revealed the cast and a first look image from its adaptation of Elizabeth George’s Inspector Lynley crime novels, as production gets underway in Ireland on the four-part series.

Starring Leo Suter ( Vikings: Valhalla ) and Sofia Barclay ( Ted Lasso ) and described as a “thrilling, sophisticated crime drama,” Lynley follows an unconventional detective duo while exploring timely themes of gender, class and ethics.

Suter’s Tommy Lynley is a brilliant police detective but an outsider in the force, simply by virtue of his aristocratic upbringing. He is paired with Barbara Havers (Barclay), a sergeant with a maverick attitude and a working-class background.

“With seemingly nothing in common and against all odds, the mismatched duo of Lynley and Havers become a formidable team, bonded by their desire to see justice done,” the series overview tells us. “His brain and her spirit – his knowledge and her instincts. It is only through working side by side do they both find where they truly belong.”

The series’ cast also includes Daniel Mays (Magpie Murders) as DCI Brian Nies, the astute, suspicious Senior Detective at Three Counties Major Incident Team; Niamh Walsh (The English Game) as Helen Clyde, an estate agent and Lynley’s former Oxford classmate (whose romance with Lynley is sparked when their paths fatefully cross on a case); Michael Workeye (My Lady Jane) as tech specialist Tony Bekele; and Joshua Sher (Vera) as forensic scientist Simon St. James.

