Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TVLine

    BritBox’s Inspector Lynley Series Reveals First Look of Stars Leo Suter and Sofia Barclay

    By Matt Webb Mitovich,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZtSu_0w957ONn00

    BritBox on Wednesday revealed the cast and a first look image from its adaptation of Elizabeth George’s Inspector Lynley crime novels, as production gets underway in Ireland on the four-part series.

    TVLine Items: For All Mankind Casts Adult [Spoiler], The Boys Enlists Stranger Things Vet and More

    Starring Leo Suter ( Vikings: Valhalla ) and Sofia Barclay ( Ted Lasso ) and described as a “thrilling, sophisticated crime drama,” Lynley follows an unconventional detective duo while exploring timely themes of gender, class and ethics.

    Suter’s Tommy Lynley is a brilliant police detective but an outsider in the force, simply by virtue of his aristocratic upbringing. He is paired with Barbara Havers (Barclay), a sergeant with a maverick attitude and a working-class background.

    Happy's Place Casts United States of Al Vet as Reba's TV Daughter (Exclusive)

    “With seemingly nothing in common and against all odds, the mismatched duo of Lynley and Havers become a formidable team, bonded by their desire to see justice done,” the series overview tells us. “His brain and her spirit – his knowledge and her instincts. It is only through working side by side do they both find where they truly belong.”

    The series’ cast also includes Daniel Mays (Magpie Murders) as DCI Brian Nies, the astute, suspicious Senior Detective at Three Counties Major Incident Team; Niamh Walsh (The English Game) as Helen Clyde, an estate agent and Lynley’s former Oxford classmate (whose romance with Lynley is sparked when their paths fatefully cross on a case); Michael Workeye (My Lady Jane) as tech specialist Tony Bekele; and Joshua Sher (Vera) as forensic scientist Simon St. James.

    Sophia Bush Joins Grey's Anatomy in Recurring Role -- Watch Her Video Reveal

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Grotesquerie Just Became a Completely Different Show in Episode 7; Ryan Murphy Teases What’s Next for Lois
    TVLine1 day ago
    The Ray Donovan Spinoff Is Now a Standalone Series, Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren Eyed to Star (Report)
    TVLine8 days ago
    Fire Country: How to Watch Season 3 Online
    TVLine9 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Parish Cancelled at AMC After Just One Season (Exclusive)
    TVLine1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady4 days ago
    Liam Payne seen in chilling final photo taken just before he plunged to his death
    New York Post1 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Lincoln Lawyer Recap: Blasts From the Past Open Season 3 — Grade the Premiere
    TVLine1 day ago
    Shrinking Renewed for Season 3
    TVLine1 day ago
    I quit my job to look after my grandchildren. My son initially paid me $10 an hour, but now I gladly do it for free.
    Insider1 day ago
    Survivor Recap: A Brand-New Twist Offers Major Opportunity
    TVLine1 day ago
    Sandra Bullock's Son Louis, 15, Towers Over His Famous Mom in Rare New Photo
    Parade4 days ago
    Project Runway Getting New Host, New Judges and a New Network
    TVLine1 day ago
    Melissa Gilbert Condemns ‘Appalling’ ‘Little House On The Prairie’ 50th Anniversary Events Due To ‘Horrible Treatment Of Fans’
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    Sistas Confirms Gary’s Fate in Season 8 Premiere — Who Stabbed Him?
    TVLine1 day ago
    Grey’s Recap: Sister’s Doing It for Her Health — Plus, Surprise, Jo and Link!
    TVLine20 hours ago
    Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want to Be Associated with P. Diddy to 'Protect Himself' as a Father
    Kristen Brady7 days ago
    Liz Montgomery "Never Wanted" Sandra Gould to Replace Alice Pearce as Mrs. Kravitz on 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    'Star Wars' Child Star Jake Lloyd Seen for 1st Time in Over a Year
    TMZ3 days ago
    Ratings: Opposite MNF, NCIS Returns Steady, Origins Falls Shy of Hawai’i Numbers
    TVLine2 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Zatima Star Reveals How the Spinoff Will Finally Impact Sistas in Season 8
    TVLine2 days ago
    TVLine Items: Invincible Season 3 Date, Yellowstone Spinoff Casting and More
    TVLine2 days ago
    Shrinking’s Jason Segel Teases Co-Star Brett Goldstein’s ‘Unbelievable’ Performance in Season 2: ‘His Range Has Yet to Be Explored’
    TVLine1 day ago
    Monsters Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart, With Half of Dahmer’s Debut Numbers; Agatha Cracks Top 10
    TVLine3 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy