Outer Banks‘ Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey Tease Kiara/JJ in Season 4: ‘Love Makes You Blind’ — But How Do the Rest of the Pogues Feel?

Thanks to the last few moments of Outer Banks Season 3 and the Pogues’ shiny El Dorado treasure haul, we know the Pogues are flush with cash at the start of Season 4 — which begins streaming Thursday on Netflix. So, problems solved, right? Party in Poguelandia 2.0 !

Not so fast, series co-creator Josh Pate says. John B. & Co. “are kids, and they’re knuckleheads sometimes, so they don’t manage [their funds] as well,” he previews. “They shoot themselves in the foot a little bit, too.”

And if you have any question about which of the Pogues might do the bulk of the aforementioned shooting, allow our recent chat with Rudy Pankow, Chase Stokes, Drew Starkey, Madison Bailey and Madelyn Cline to fill you in.

“JJ with money is like a kid who’s never been able to have candy his whole life, and has been given a Red Bull,” Pankow says in the video above, noting that it doesn’t take long before the Most Likely to Go Rogue Pogue starts spiraling. “He’s out there just bouncing off walls.”

While we can’t give you a lot of detail about exactly what happens when things start to go south for the treasure hunters, we can tell you that Bailey was quick to defend JJ — boyfriend of her character, Kiara — during our chat.

“I actually think [Kiara’s heart is growing a lot this season. And her patience for these things. She’s trying to look at it from a different perspective,” she says above. “Love makes you blind, and I think that’s what’s happening. Everyone’s super pissed, and I’m like, ‘What did he do?'”

Cline interjects. “But Daddy, I love him!” And in the rest of the interview, Stokes lets us in on how John B. might be thinking about JJ and his actions at the start of the season.

The drama returns with five episodes; Season 4 Part 2 will follow on Thursday, Nov. 7.

We’ll have more Outer Banks goodies coming in the lead-up to the Season 4 premiere. Until then, press PLAY on the video at the top of the post to watch the Outer Banks cast talk Season 4, then hit the comments!

