Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TVLine

    Outer Banks‘ Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey Tease Kiara/JJ in Season 4: ‘Love Makes You Blind’ — But How Do the Rest of the Pogues Feel?

    By Kimberly Roots,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzFDN_0vxxhict00

    Thanks to the last few moments of Outer Banks Season 3 and the Pogues’ shiny El Dorado treasure haul, we know the Pogues are flush with cash at the start of Season 4 — which begins streaming Thursday on Netflix. So, problems solved, right? Party in Poguelandia 2.0 !

    Night Agent Gets Early Season 3 Renewal, Shares Season 2 First Look -- When Will the Netflix Hit Return?

    Not so fast, series co-creator Josh Pate says. John B. & Co. “are kids, and they’re knuckleheads sometimes, so they don’t manage [their funds] as well,” he previews. “They shoot themselves in the foot a little bit, too.”

    And if you have any question about which of the Pogues might do the bulk of the aforementioned shooting, allow our recent chat with Rudy Pankow, Chase Stokes, Drew Starkey, Madison Bailey and Madelyn Cline to fill you in.

    “JJ with money is like a kid who’s never been able to have candy his whole life, and has been given a Red Bull,” Pankow says in the video above, noting that it doesn’t take long before the Most Likely to Go Rogue Pogue starts spiraling. “He’s out there just bouncing off walls.”

    While we can’t give you a lot of detail about exactly what happens when things start to go south for the treasure hunters, we can tell you that Bailey was quick to defend JJ — boyfriend of her character, Kiara — during our chat.

    KAOS Cancelled at Netflix

    “I actually think [Kiara’s heart is growing a lot this season. And her patience for these things. She’s trying to look at it from a different perspective,” she says above. “Love makes you blind, and I think that’s what’s happening. Everyone’s super pissed, and I’m like, ‘What did he do?'”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW8Ha_0vxxhict00
    Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in October
    View List

    Cline interjects. “But Daddy, I love him!” And in the rest of the interview, Stokes lets us in on how John B. might be thinking about JJ and his actions at the start of the season.

    The drama returns with five episodes; Season 4 Part 2 will follow on Thursday, Nov. 7.

    We’ll have more Outer Banks goodies coming in the lead-up to the Season 4 premiere. Until then, press PLAY on the video at the top of the post to watch the Outer Banks cast talk Season 4, then hit the comments!

    The Diplomat Season 2 Trailer Tees Up Arrival of Allison Janney's Veep -- Get Release Date

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Masked Singer’s Ship Revealed? There’s Nothing ‘Ironic’ About This Exclusive Sneak Peek
    TVLine10 hours ago
    SEAL Team Vet Weighs In on Series Finale Fake-Out, Jason Hayes’ Dance Moves: ‘I Couldn’t Stop Laughing’
    TVLine2 days ago
    Chicago Fire’s Miranda Rae Mayo: ‘Things Get Complicated Between Severide, Damon and Kidd’
    TVLine8 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    Heartstopper Creator Unpacks the ‘Really Huge’ Turning Point Charlie and Nick Reach in Season 3 Premiere
    TVLine6 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Andy Samberg and The Lonely Island Return to SNL With First New Digital Short in 6 Years — ‘Sushi Glory Hole’
    TVLine3 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    NCIS Vet Pauley Perrette Announces Retirement From Acting — Find Out Why
    TVLine7 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Tuesday, October 8th
    Devra Lee1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    With Blue Bloods Ending, Tom Selleck Is Game for More Jesse Stone Films: ‘I Might Have to Write Another’
    TVLine3 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Goosebumps Season 2, Starring David Schwimmer, Sets Binge Release on Disney+ and Hulu
    TVLine1 day ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber1 day ago
    The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Renewed at Hulu for 20 More Episodes
    TVLine6 days ago
    That ’90s Show Cancelled at Netflix
    TVLine5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Survivor 47 Recap: Advantages Complicate an Already Chaotic Vote
    TVLine6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy