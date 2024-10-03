Perfect Couple Dethrones Rings of Power on Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Fight Night and Mormon Wives Make Chart Debut

Netflix’s The Perfect Couple dominated Nielsen’s U.S. streaming rankings for the week of Sept. 2, ending The Rings of Power ‘s reign atop the originals chart after just one week.

The Perfect Couple — with an audience that was 70% female, Nielsen notes — racked up 1.9 billion minutes viewed across its six episodes, easily besting Prime Video’s Rings of Power (which delivered a hair over a billion minutes viewed for 12 available episodes).

Netflix’s KAOS placed a distant third on the originals ranking this week (with 825 million minutes/eight episodes), followed by Netflix’s Worst Ex Ever (670 million minutes/four episodes) and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (544 million minutes/32 available episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 originals for the week of Sept. 2 were Netflix’s The Accident , the chart debut of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives , Netflix’s Outlast , Hulu’s Futurama and the chart debut of Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (which had 346 million minutes viewed for its first three episodes).

Over on Nielsen’s overall ranking, Netflix’s 131-minute Rebel Ridge movie trailed The Perfect Couple with 1.1 billion minutes viewed, followed by Family Guy (Hulu), Prison Break (Hulu/Netflix) and The Rings of Power .

