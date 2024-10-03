Open in App
    • TVLine

    Perfect Couple Dethrones Rings of Power on Nielsen Streaming Top 10, Fight Night and Mormon Wives Make Chart Debut

    By Matt Webb Mitovich,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcTDg_0vt0p2zo00

    Netflix’s The Perfect Couple dominated Nielsen’s U.S. streaming rankings for the week of Sept. 2, ending The Rings of Power ‘s reign atop the originals chart after just one week.

    Monday Ratings: Brilliant Minds Steady in Week 2, Homecoming Rises With Series Finale

    The Perfect Couple — with an audience that was 70% female, Nielsen notes — racked up 1.9 billion minutes viewed across its six episodes, easily besting Prime Video’s Rings of Power (which delivered a hair over a billion minutes viewed for 12 available episodes).

    Netflix’s KAOS placed a distant third on the originals ranking this week (with 825 million minutes/eight episodes), followed by Netflix’s Worst Ex Ever (670 million minutes/four episodes) and Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (544 million minutes/32 available episodes).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSJiU_0vt0p2zo00
    October Streaming Guide: 100+ Premieres! View List

    Rounding out the Top 10 originals for the week of Sept. 2 were Netflix’s The Accident , the chart debut of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives , Netflix’s Outlast , Hulu’s Futurama and the chart debut of Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (which had 346 million minutes viewed for its first three episodes).

    HBO's The Penguin Grows With Sunday Move, Inside Out 2 Opens Big for Disney+

    Over on Nielsen’s overall ranking, Netflix’s 131-minute Rebel Ridge movie trailed The Perfect Couple with 1.1 billion minutes viewed, followed by Family Guy (Hulu), Prison Break (Hulu/Netflix) and The Rings of Power .

    Want SCOOP on any of the above? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line !

    Ratings: 9-1-1 Returns Bigger, Doctor Odyssey Gives ABC a 5-Year High, TNF Makes History

