Saturday Night Live: How to Watch Season 50 Live Online

Live from TVLine, it’s everything you need to know for watching Saturday Night Live online!

Alien: Romulus: How to Watch the Sci-Fi Thriller Online

Where to Watch SNL Season 50

The Saturday Night Live Season 50 premiere, with Jean Smart as host and Jelly Roll as musical guest, airs Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. ( Watch promo .) NBC will also mark SNL ‘s 50th anniversary with a three-hour special airing on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at 8 pm.

Ahead of the milestone season, make sure you don’t miss a second of the sketch comedy shenanigans. If you’re a cord-cutter who wants access to every Season 50 episode, you’ll need to subscribe to Peacock or a live-TV streaming service that includes your local NBC channel. Keep in mind, however, that even if a streaming service offers NBC, it doesn’t necessarily provide coverage in your area. Always double-, triple-, quadruple -check that the channel is offered in your area before signing up for a live-TV streaming service. Keep scrolling for more details on all the ways to watch NBC online.

( Note: NBC is only available in select markets. Always confirm that your area is eligible for NBC before signing up for a live-TV streaming service. )

Where to Watch SNL Season 50 Online: Peacock

Courtesy of Peacock

Peacock is home to all things NBC, including SNL Season 50. For Peacock Premium subscribers, new Season 50 episodes will hit the streamer the day after they air on NBC. The Premium subscription includes ads and costs $7.99/month or $79.99/year. If you want to watch SNL Season 50 online live, subscribe to the Peacock Premium Plus plan to enjoy ad-free streaming, the ability to download titles for on-the-go viewing, and access to your local NBC channel live for $13.99/month (or $139.99/year).

Where to Watch SNL Season 50 Online: Sling

Courtesy of Sling TV

Sling Blue On Sale 50% off $22.50/month Buy Now

Sling is one of the most affordable cord-cutting options for accessing NBC live. The service offers three subscriptions with different channel lineups, but the Sling Blue plan is all you’ll need to access your local NBC channel for SNL Season 50. (Remember, double check that Sling offers NBC in your ZIP code.) While there’s no free trial period for Sling, the live TV streaming service is offering new users half off their first month , bringing Sling Blue down from $45/month to just $22.50/month. If you can access NBC through Sling and want a near-total replacement for cable TV, this is the most cost-effective service for watching SNL online.

Where to Watch SNL Season 50 Online: DirecTV Stream

Courtesy of DirecTV

DirecTV Stream On Sale 18% off $88.99/month Buy Now

DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial and a few different subscription options for a variety of prices so you can choose whichever fits your budget. The Choice package is the most popular option and is currently on sale at a $20 discount for your first three months. If you sign up now, you can pay $88.99/month instead of the usual $108.99/month for three whole months. If you’re hoping to watch SNL Season 50 for free, we recommend choosing DirectTV Stream so at least the premiere episode is free of charge.

Where to Watch SNL Season 50 Online: Fubo TV

Fubo is another great way to watch SNL Season 50 premiere online for free thanks to its seven-day free trial . For just $79.99/month, Fubo’s Pro plan grants subscribers access to NBC in certain markets, plus access to over 175 other channels. More good news? You can cancel and change your subscription at any time, making Fubo another easy option for watching SNL online.

RHONY's Rebecca Minkoff Teases Season 15 Drama With Brynn Whitfield: 'There Is Nothing Wrong With Nordstrom Rack' -- Watch

Where to Watch SNL Season 50 Online: Hulu + Live TV

Courtesy of Hulu

The Hulu + Live TV subscription is the most comprehensive plan that allows you to watch SNL Season 50 online. For $76.99/month, you get tons of content with this bundle subscription. You gain access to the Hulu streaming library, NBC, ESPN+ and Disney+. This is a package for addressing all your cord-cutter needs, not just for watching SNL . If you plan on subscribing to a live-TV streaming service to replace cable, this is the best option for you. If you’re just looking for a quick, cheap way to watch the SNL , however, we recommend one of the options listed above.

Where to Watch SNL Online for Free?

If you are a cable subscriber, you can watch SNL online at NBC.com for free by entering your TV provider. Otherwise, you can only watch a single episode of the series for free by utilizing a live-TV streaming service with a short free trial period.

Saturday Night Live Season 50 premieres on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. Keep in mind, NBC will also mark SNL ‘s 50th anniversary with a three-hour special airing on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at 8 pm.

SNL Cast

This season will see some changes to the SNL cast. In August, Punkie Johnson announced she wouldn’t be returning this fall after four seasons, and Molly Kearney also revealed they were leaving the cast after a two-season run as a featured player. Earlier this month, Chloe Troast announced she wasn’t asked to return to the SNL cast after one season. But in good news, Season 50 will welcome the return of Maya Rudolph as she steps back into the shoes of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Who Is Hosting SNL ?

Jean Smart hosts the premiere of Season 50, followed by Nate Bargatze on Oct. 5. For a full list of SNL Season 50 hosts, head here .

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)

SNL: Bowen Yang's Moo Deng Sticks Up for Chappell Roan: 'Women Owe You Nothing!' -- Watch