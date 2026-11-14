- THE GOOD DAUGHTER -- What Happened to Sam Episode 102 -- Pictured: (l-r) Meghann Fahy as Charlie Quinn, Michael Dorman as Ben Bernard -- (Photo by: Mark Hill/PEACOCK)

Charlie (Meghann Fahy) and Ben (Michael Dorman) faced plenty of ups and downs in their relationship on The Good Daughter. In the first episode, they’re married, but separated, and there’s quite a trajectory before their big finale moment. (Warning: Spoilers for The Good Daughter ahead).

The premiere features the aftermath of Charlie’s one-night stand with Huck (Jake McDorman). Throughout the series, we learn more about Charlie and Ben’s difficulties conceiving. Charlie finally comes clean to Ben about the miscarriage she had 10 years earlier while pregnant with his child, and the reason she was ashamed to tell him she couldn’t carry his baby: She’d been violently raped as a teenager.

It turns out Ben already knew about Charlie’s past. Her father, Rusty (Brendan Gleeson), had filled him in before he died. Ben lightens the mood by joking that his masturbation habits as a teenager could also be the reason they’re unable to have a child.

At the end of the day, whatever the reason is they can’t have kids “doesn’t f**king matter,” Ben assures Charlie. When she points out that he’d be a “fantastic father” and “loves kids,” he makes it clear: “I love you.” They confirm to each other that they’re still husband and wife, hook up on the couch (although, as Charlie later makes clear, it didn’t go all the way since Ben got an STD from his separation fling), and make plans to move to Atlanta together.

But do Charlie and Ben have a future? “Definitely,” Fahy tells Swooon. “And I think that’s one of the sweet parts of the show, is that relationship. It was really important for Karin [Slaughter] to put a relationship like that on screen, where it really is full of love and support. And to have a character like Ben represent all of those things for a woman who’s going through what she’s going through … it’s a really beautiful story to tell.”

The Good Daughter, Streaming Now, Peacock

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