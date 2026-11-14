Aaron Rodgers Jordan Rodgers - Aaron Rodgers/Instagram

Aaron Rodgers and his younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, reunited after a years-long feud and family estrangement.

On Friday, November 13, the NFL player took to Instagram with a photo of himself and Jordan, an ESPN college football analyst and former The Bachelorette star.

“Great to see little bro @jrodgers11 in his element tonight @acrisurestadium,” Aaron, 42, captioned the update, also tagging Jordan, 38. “Really proud of how hard he’s worked to get to where he is now.”

In the comments, fans reacted to the unexpected family reunion, with one Instagram user writing, “Any girl who’s watched the bachelorette knows how big of a deal this is.”

Another admitted, “Got tears in my eyes over a reunion of two people who don’t know I exist.”

Someone else echoed, “Me trying to tell my husband this is HUGE, and groundbreaking news! We LOVE to see this! My 2016 heart needed this!”

A different follower declared, “Bachelor Nation is LIVING for this.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user insisted, “Bachelor Nation is healing.”

In 2016, Jordan won Season 12 of The Bachelorette, during which he got engaged to JoJo Fletcher. They married in 2022 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Romy, in December 2025.

Jordan also revealed his and Aaron’s estrangement on The Bachelorette, sharing, “It would have been nice to share JoJo with not only my parents and my brother, Luke, but also Aaron as well. I miss my brother a lot, especially in moments like this because my family means so much.”

Their brother, Luke Rodgers, explained, “It’s something we don’t really like to talk about a lot. It pains both of us not to have that relationship. We miss our brother. We just are trusting that God brings things full circle. And just wish that everything would just get back to us being a family.”

Later, Aaron shared his thoughts on Jordan on the Netflix documentary Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.

“They go on a bull**** show and leave two empty chairs. They all agree this was, like, a good thing to do,” he said of his brother’s hometown visit. (Aaron was dating Olivia Munn at the time.) “They leave two empty chairs on a stupid dating show that my brother just went on to get famous.”

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