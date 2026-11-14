Reba McEntire and James Denton in 'Happy's Place' Season 3 - Casey Durkin / NBC

Happy’s Place delivered a romantic prospect to the bar in Season 3’s latest episode, “Love Birds,” which saw James Denton enter the mix as patron JB. Warning: Spoilers for Happy’s Place Season 3 Episode 4 ahead!

As viewers witnessed, JB’s arrival was met with a flurry of activity, initially from Gabby (Melissa Peterman), who came on strong with some mentions of her gymnastic skills and a choice move that left her limping away from the bar in embarrassment. “I mean, we can’t deny the chemistry when he walked in,” Peterman tells TV Insider sarcastically, joking about the connection between her bartender and Denton’s customer. “I mean, that was palpable, and Gabby’s got powers beyond her control.”

Ultimately, Peterman admits, “I don’t know if it was so much that he was interested. I think Gabby assumed he was, but once again I don’t win. I think I lose kind of gracefully,” she amends.

For the most part, she does, as Bobbie tended to JB next and earned his immediate attention. But when he asked her on a date, she was left uncertain about what the correct next step was following her breakup with Emmett (Rex Linn). “I threw out the big guns to try to lure [JB in],” Peterman says, before adding, “Bobbie wins.”

Still, Bobbie initially said no to JB’s offer, but after she witnessed the personal growth Steve (Pablo Castelblanco) went through after he took in a stray duckling, she decided to scrounge up the courage to say yes. “He becomes a love interest for Bobbie, so that kind of leaves Emmett in the kitchen, so we don’t know how that’s gonna unfold, but it’s certainly interesting,” McEntire teases.

Plus, Gabby and Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) want Bobbie to “jump them bones,” which hinted to fans that they haven’t seen the last of Denton, who confirmed as much here. Stay tuned to see how the situation unfolds, and let us know what you thought about Denton’s introduction as JB in the comments section below.

Happy’s Place, Season 3, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC

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