"Jeopardy!" contestants on November 13, 2026 (from left) — Lisa Verwys, Will Goree, and Yashas Sardesai - Jeopardy.com

A Texas math teacher is on a hot streak on Jeopardy!. Find out if his risky final wager, as he’s made in each game, paid off again.

Will Goree, from Austin, Texas, entered his fourth game with a three-day total of $63,600. During his fourth game on November 13, the teacher played against Yashas Sardesai, from Naperville, Illinois, and Lisa Verwys, from Belgrade, Montana. Warning: Spoilers for the Friday, November 13, episode of Jeopardy! ahead!

Verwys, a technical writer, had the lead with $2,200 when she found the Daily Double on clue 15. She wagered $1,200 in “The Things They Carried.”

The clue read, “A prestigious job in the Roman Army was Aquilifer, the one who carried a standard of this symbolic creature.” “What is a whale?” she answered, which was incorrect. The correct response was an eagle. Verwys dropped to $1,000.

By the end of the round, Goree shot to the lead with $7,400. Verwys and Sardesai, a student, were tied with $1,800.

In Double Jeopardy, Goree found the first DD on clue 13. He had $16,600 and wagered $8,000.

The clue in “Ends With a Silent Consonant” was: “The French use this 2-word phrase for an embarrassing error & both words end in a silent consonant.” “What is a faux pas?” he answered correctly, giving him $24,600.

With a huge lead of $31,400, Goree found the last DD on clue 19. He wagered $100 in “Launching the Ship.”

The clue was “In 1993, Adm. Raeder thanked the Führer for giving this ship of the Third Reich the ‘proud name’ of the creator of the Second Reich.” “What is the Bismarck?” he answered correctly, making his total $31,500.

At the end of the round, Goree had a huge lead of $33,900. Sardesai had $6,200. Verwys was in third place with $3,800.

The Final Jeopardy category was “Golden Oldies.” The clue read, “The first pop song produced by Quincy Jones was this No. 1 hit inspired by a fight a songwriter had with his kid about her birthday.” Only one of the game show contestants correctly guessed the correct response.

Verwys answered, “What is It’s My Party + I’ll cry if I want to?” She was correct, adding $2,401, giving her $6,201.

Sardesai wrote, “What is… Bad?” He wagered $1,401, leaving him with $4,799. Goree’s response was “What is I Just Called to Say I Love You?” He wagered $0 once again, ending with $33,900.

Goree won the game and will return on Monday for his fifth game and a shot at the TOC. His four-day total stands at $97,500.

Did you know the Final Jeopardy response? Let us know in the comments.

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