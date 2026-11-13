Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall in the 'Matlock' Season 2 finale - Michael Yarish / CBS

Matlock Season 3 filming is officially underway, and series star Skye P. Marshall has revealed her new role on the CBS drama: directing!

Marshall will direct Matlock Season 3 Episode 5, titled “Classic Kingston.” She revealed the exciting news on Instagram while sharing pictures of her directing Kathy Bates on set.

“And for my next trick… DIRECTING!! Having the support, love and dedication of my magnificent MATLOCK Cast & extraordinary Crew/Writers has made my heart explode!” Marshall wrote on Instagram on November 12. “This experience has exceeded my every expectation, a vision board made manifest with a level of purpose and fullness, that’s been ow so magical.”

“Thank you to every decision maker who said YES, ‘Skye can do it!’ (you know who you are),” she said. “To my friend and Showrunner, Jennie Snyder Urman, I love you. Your continuous trust in me is deeply appreciated. AND ACTION!!!”

The Instagram carousel also reveals that the actress Arasha is appearing in the episode. Arasha is seen in the photo with Marshall and Bates below. Marshall also shared a photo of her director’s chair on set on her Instagram story (see below).

Matlock Season 3 is getting a midseason premiere on CBS in 2027. A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

Its delayed release is the result of showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman’s request for more time to create the series’ new mystery after the Wellbrexa investigation that launched the legal drama concluded in grand proportion in the Matlock Season 2 finale in April 2026.

“I asked for it with the network. We had a talk,” Urman told TV Insider in April. “I just feel like we had so much stuff to think about because we really landed the plane on this and we really thought that was important because we didn’t want to keep dragging out the same story and the characters have to get to someplace real emotionally.”

“We really, when we took this two-hour finale and really paid a lot of things off, what came with that was I’m going to need time after that to really build the architecture so that we have it for the next seasons,” Snyder Urman continued. “I’m excited about it, but I am also grateful because we needed a little bit of time.”

In October 2026, Beau Bridges told us he was returning for Matlock filming in December, saying that filming had just begun on Season 3 around the time we spoke for his guest-star appearance on ABC’s R.J. Decker.

“I’m going to work on Matlock in December,” Bridges said. “They just started just now, so the timing worked out for me to be able to do [R.J. Decker] as well.”

Matlock, Season 3 Premiere, 2027, CBS

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