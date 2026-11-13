Jenny Marrs and Teal Esmeyer, Instagram, November 5, 2026. - Courtesy of Jenny Marrs/Instagram

Jenny Marrs is continuing to keep Fixer to Fabulous fans updated on the status of one of the show’s former guests.

Jenny and Dave Marrs surprised the Esmeyer family with a backyard and kitchen renovation during Season 7 of the HGTV series as part of their annual 24-hour build marathon with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Last month, Jenny asked fans on social mediato pray for the family — whose daughter, Teal, is a St. Jude patient — after they received “devastating” medical news.

In a follow-up post, a message from Teal’s father, Bo Esmeyer, revealed that her brain tumors had progressed, and that his wife, Dru, was also in need of surgery to remove tumors of her own. To help the family, Jenny and Dave launched a fundraiser sweepstakes where fans could enter to win various prizes, including a Fixer to Fabulous set visit, by donating.

On Thursday, November 12, Jenny shared an Instagram video of herself and Dave with the sweepstakes winners, Christine and Dave, behind the scenes of Season 8. “Christine and Dave were our winners from the fundraiser giveaway for precious Teal and her family!” she captioned the clip. “They joined us at yesterday’s reveal, stayed at the Welcome Inn and enjoyed some time exploring Bentonville. We loved meeting them and having them with us on reveal day!”

In addition to thanking fans for their ongoing support, Jenny shared a new update about Teal from her father. “Radiation starts tomorrow. We are hopeful that it can relieve some of the pressure the tumor is putting on these areas of her brain and help restore some of the function she has lost,” Bo wrote. “There are no guarantees, but we are holding onto the hope that radiation can make a difference.”

Bo’s update continued, “More than anything, please pray specifically that the radiation works. Pray that it stops or shrinks what is causing these changes, that Teal regains strength and function in her right hand and arm, and that she gets some relief from everything her little body has been fighting through.”

Bo concluded his message by stating his family needs “a win,” adding, “We need our girl to catch a break. And we are still praying and believing with everything we have.”

Fans flooded the post’s comments with uplifting messages for Jenny, Dave, and the Esmeyer family. “What a blessing for them to win this because of their generous hearts. Praying in agreement with the requests for Teal,” one user wrote. Another said, “I would have been in tears meeting them so good thing it wasn’t me. So grateful for the Marrs family.”

Someone else shared, “Congratulations to the winners! Continued prayers for her and her entire family. Thank you so much for the update.” A different person posted, “Praying for Teal, especially during the radiation treatment.” A separate commenter stated, “Praying for an almost Christmas miracle to come to Teal and help her come thru this healed!!!”

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 8, TBA, HGTV

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