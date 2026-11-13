Simon Cowell, Demi Lovato, Britney Spears, L.A. Reid - Courtesy Everett Collection

The XFactor originated in the United Kingdom, but was brought over to the United States by creator Simon Cowell in 2011. The show ran for three seasons before being canceled by Fox.

The cancellation came after Cowell announced he’d be leaving the U.S. version of the show to return to the original version in the U.K. “I’ve had a fantastic time over the last 12 years, both on The X Factor and American Idol,” he said in a statement at the time. “And apart from being lucky enough to find some amazing talent on the shows, I have always had an incredible welcome from the American public – most of the time.”

Now, 13 years after the Season 3 finale, a U.S. reboot is reportedly in the works. Deadline was first to report the news on November 13. Scroll down for more details.

Is the X Factor returning in the United States?

A new season of The X Factor has not been confirmed yet, but Fox is reportedly working on bringing it back, per Deadline. The outlet reports that the new version “has been in the works for some time” and will include “new twists” to the original format, including all of the contestants living in a house together.

Fremantle, which produced the original version, along with Emma Lamb and Leigh Aramberri’s company Mischief & Wonder, are spearheading the project. The reboot has not been given the greenlight yet.

When does The X Factor reboot premiere?

There is no premiere date yet. More details will be known if the show gets an official series order.

Who are The X Factor reboot judges?

We won’t know who the judges are until the show is officially picked up. Cowell served as a judge for all three seasons of the original U.S. X Factor, but does not seem to be involved in this new installment.

For Season 1, he was joined by L.A. Reid, Paula Abdul, and Nicole Scherzinger. Season 2 featured Cowell, Reid, Britney Spears, and Demi Lovato. For Season 3, Cowell and Lovato were joined by Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio.

Who is hosting The X Factor reboot?

The host has not been announced yet. Previously, Steve Jones hosted Season 1. Season 2 was co-hosted by Mario Lopez and Khloé Kardashian, and Lopez hosted Season 3 solo.

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