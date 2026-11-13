Mongolian contestant Beck speaks during media interviews ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026, at One Bangkok Forum in Bangkok on November 11, 2026. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) - Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

Eurovision is heading to Asia for the first time, bringing its over-the-top performances, catchy songs, and international competition to a whole new stage.

On Saturday, November 14, 11 countries will face off in Bangkok, Thailand, for the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia. From rising stars to established pop artists, the competition will feature a mix of musical styles as performers battle for the title and a chance to appear at next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Europe.

But how will the Asian edition compare to the original? From who’s competing to where you can watch, here’s everything you need to know about Eurovision’s newest spinoff.

Where can you watch the contest in the United States?

You can watch Eurovision’s first-ever Asia Song Contest live in the United States on the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube Channel on Saturday, November 14 starting at 8:30 am/7:30c.

What is the format and how does it work?

The new competition follows the same basic format as the long-running European contest, with each country sending an artist to perform an original song.

Each country will be represented by an artist selected through a national competition, with a mix of newcomers and established stars taking the stage. The performances will feature everything from love ballads and rock to hip-hop and dance music, with some artists singing in English.

Each act will have three minutes to perform, with the winner determined by a combination of jury scores and public votes. Fans around the world can watch the competition live on YouTube and vote for their favorite performances.

The winner will earn a guest performance at the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest in Europe, although they will not compete against the European contestants. Unlike the original Eurovision, winning does not automatically give a country the right to host the following year’s competition.

Who is participating in the Eurovision Song Contest Asia?

The countries competing in the inaugural Eurovision Asia Song Contest are Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Mongolia, Bhutan, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Thailand, South Korea, Nepal, and Malaysia.

Notably absent are China, India, and Japan, three of Asia’s largest media markets. Organizers said broadcasters from all three countries were in talks to participate but failed to sign on before the entry deadline.

The inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia will feature 11 acts at the One Bangkok Forum in Bangkok, Thailand.

The lineup includes Vietnam’s Tóc Tiên performing “EM TIÊN,” Cambodia’s Monetrey with “I Let You Go,” Laos’ Thinla with “BAE,” Mongolia’s Beck with “Chamguigeer (Without You),” and Bhutan’s Nyendra with “Lhayi Semo.”

CARMELLE will represent the Philippines with “Sobra-Sobra,” Bangladesh by Beatmosphere with the song “Tumi Ele,” and host country Thailand by MANG x DAOU with the song “Aroma.”

Rounding out the competition are South Korea’s JUNHEE with “DEEP DIVE,” Nepal’s Pratik Himal Rai with “Ananta Maya,” and Malaysia’s Aina Abdul with “Bluest Sky.”

Why isn’t there a Eurovision in the United States?

Eurovision has been a European tradition since 1956, but organizers have struggled to bring the competition to other parts of the world. NBC’s American Song Contestlasted just one season in 2022. Maybe next year.

Eurovision Song Contest Asia, Saturday, November 14 at 8:30 am/7:30c, YouTube

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