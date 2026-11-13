Madison Bontempo and Kyler Fisher of 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County' - Madison Bontempo / Instagram

During Season 1 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, viewers got to know Madison Bontempo (Fisher) and her husband, Kyler Steven Fisher, whose relationship came under fire in later episodes, with the rest of the Season 1 cast giving Madison an intervention.

Madison is a full-time content creator who went to high school with McCall DaPron and has been Mormon her entire life. According to Madison, she met her husband Kyler at just 18 (he was 23), and now they’ve been together for 15 years. While they’ve had some rocky moments, Madison explained that she does not have “a breaking point,” sharing, “You can’t do a thing to me that would ever make me not love you.”

Below, we’re taking a deep dive into Madison and Kyler’s marriage, the drama from the season, and more.

Who is Kyler Steven Fisher?

According to his IMDb page, Kyler is a 39-year-old actor and producer from Boise, Idaho. In 2015, Kyler and Madison moved to Hollywood to pursue acting. However, Kyler put all of their money into someone who had an “incredible business plan” for them, and “it turned out to be a whole fraud,” causing them to lose everything. On Instagram, he also shares that he is a country music artist.

Are Madison and Kyler still together?

Madison and Kyler are still very much married and in love. After the cast confronted Madison about Kyler’s “anger issues” in the Season 1 finale, she explained, “Kyler and I are in a really good place.” She also claimed that the ladies didn’t know his personality and that he is “sarcastic and silly.”

While Madison hasn’t directly addressed the cast’s concerns, on October 14, she posted on social media, “Kyler and I aren’t perfect. We’ve had arguments. We’ve had hard seasons. We’ve had moments we wish we could take back. And we’re not afraid to admit that. But those moments aren’t our whole story.”

When did Madison and Kyler get married?

Madison and Kyler got married 13 years ago. In 2018, Madison celebrated their anniversary, writing, “April 27th 2013, I married Kyler. He’s my special prince. I promised I would love him always, and be his best friend forever. I love you infinity and beyond, thank you for giving me the most special baby girls I could have ever dreamed of. I love falling in love with you over and over.”

Do Madison and Kyler have kids?

Madison and Kyler have five kids. Their oldest daughters, twins Taytum and Oakley, were born in 2016. Their daughter, Halston, was born in 2019, son Oliver was born in 2020, and their youngest son, Cohen, was born in 2022.

Madison recently shared online, “I get asked all the time how I do it with 5 kids… there are times it’s SO challenging, many times actually, some days are easy and some days are chaos but every parent knows, that the happiness that comes from these littles in our lives is unmatchable! Right?! It’s THE best !!! I am loving all of these ages and this phase of life so much. I love their cute personalities and energy. It’s never boring and every place we go seeing them light up with excitement is so cute it melts my heart. Kids are the best.”

Why was the Orange County cast concerned about Madison’s relationship?

During the final episode of Season 1, the Orange County cast held an intervention “to try to help and support Madison with everything she’s experiencing in her marriage.” Previously, the cast had found Kyler too overbearing, and Madison had opened up to Bobbi Althoff about how he “cusses her out.” Madison also asked her best friend Ashleigh Pease for space over the phone, with Kyler listening in on speakerphone.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, Season 1, Streaming Now, Hulu

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