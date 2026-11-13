Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace in Dexter: Resurrection, episode 3, season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Matt Infante/Paramount+. - Matt Infante / Paramount+

Dexter: Resurrection finally addressed one of the series’ most lingering mysteries in Friday’s (November 13) newest episode: why Claudette Wallace (Kadia Saraf) has such a deep, unshakable fixation with Don Framt a.k.a. the New York Ripper (Brian Cox). As it turned out, her dedication to the case was even more extensive than we understood … and for good reason. Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Episode 3, “Live Free and Die.”

The episode began right after the events of last week’s, when Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) accidentally witnessed the second murder by the Five Borough Killer (Dan Stevens). Though Dexter was unable to catch up with FBK, he did clock a few key details about his description, and, likewise, FBK got a blurry glasses-cam visual on Dexter. The scene outside became something of a circus, of course, with lookie-loos galore causing commotion for the cops, but Claudette was particularly incensed when Don showed up, singing “Staying Alive” out loud so menacingly that she nearly attacked him right then and there.

This left her boss, Captain Mixon (Bokeem Woodbine), no choice but to take her off the case, especially after Don filed a suit against the NYPD. When she furious rushed to his office to contest the decision, her partner, Melvin Oliva (Dominic Fumusa), stopped her and demanded to know the reason for her obsession. That’s when Claudette revealed that during her first week on the job, she responded to a noise complaint and found a woman murdered in her apartment, with her record player stuck on the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” for the almost-hour Claudette had to stand there with the body and await other officers. Worse, she realized that the man she passed by the stairwell en route to the apartment was the Ripper himself, and if she’d stopped him then and there, 19 other women would still be alive.

Listening to that song on repeat, then, has been about never forgetting her need for justice for that victim, making the New York Ripper the eternal number one on her most wanted list.

However, Melvin did successfully convince her to redirect her passion, temporarily, to catching the Five Borough Killer before he can fulfill his namesake. The only one with any true intel about him, though, was Harrison (Jack Alcott), who couldn’t reveal the descriptions his dad gave him because, well, Dexter didn’t want to be on the police’s radar any more than he had to.

Speaking of which, Dexter found a clever way to handle business on multiple fronts during the episode. He and Charley (Uma Thurman) successfully lured the Sleepy-Eyed Stranger (Gabriel Luna) to Prater’s mansion under the guise of another serial killer meeting, and, though Dexter fully intended to make short work of him, the Stranger revealed a twist: His “share” for Prater was to be a live kill, and his victim was still out there, helpless and waiting for execution. That meant a change of plans, and Charley, clearly impressed by Dexter’s code, went along with the new ruse, telling the Stranger that Prater was arriving that night and wanted his demonstration straight away. The Stranger fell into the trap and went straight to his victim’s hiding place, after which Dexter nabbed him for the kill room and sent the surprisingly resourceful and informed Joey Quinn (Desmond Harrington) to rescue the would-be victim.

After Dexter and Charley’s first catch and kill worked so well, they decided that the next order of business would be to put away another member of Prater’s menagerie of menaces: the JawSplitter. Between JawSplitter, the Ripper, and FBK, Dexter’s got no shortage of blood sample options ahead in the coming episodes.

Dexter: Resurrection, Fridays, Paramount+

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