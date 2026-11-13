L-R: The documentary follows a no-holds-barred custody battle between two high-powered lawyers, which extends beyond the courtroom into social media and the court of public opinion. In this trial by internet, the case goes viral as the public takes sides ignoring the complexities of a troubled marriage. in He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Allan Kassenoff/Catherine Kassenoff/Paramount+ - Allan Kassenoff / Catherine Kassenoff / Paramount+

Divorce is rarely a delightful experience for anyone involved, but the couple at the center of Paramount+’s new docuseries, He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part, gives new meaning to the concept of acrimony in matrimony.

The three-part docuseries centers on a pair of high-powered attorneys whose split became a tragedy of multiple proportions.

The sneak peek clip above, exclusive to TV Insider, gives just a taste of the complicated conflict ahead, as we see footage of the two engaging in vicious arguments, even in front of their children, and documenting every excruciating moment of it on their phones.

Find out more about He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part below.

When does He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part premiere?

The three-episode docuseries premieres in full on Tuesday, November 17, on Paramount+.

What is He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part about?

The official description for the series tells us, “The documentary follows a no-holds-barred custody battle between two high-powered lawyers, which extends beyond the courtroom into social media and the court of public opinion. In this trial by internet, the case goes viral as the public takes sides, ignoring the complexities of a troubled marriage.”

The couple at the center of the story are Allan and Catherine Kassenoff, a couple whose divorce became politicized on social media, with claims of abuse making headlines (and lawsuits), and a tragic end for one of the two that was just the beginning of the trouble for the other.

Who created He Said, She Said: Till Death Do Us Part?

The docuseries is directed and executive-produced by Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing. It is produced by Mike Sheridan at Loki Films; executive-produced by Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wong for See It Now Studios, along with Aysu Saliba and Cara Tortora; and Kyra Noonan and Bari Weiss for The Free Press. Writer Francesca Block, who wrote the 2024 article about the couple that helped inspire the docuseries, is also an associate producer.

He Said, She Said: Till Death Do UsPart, Series Premiere, November 17, Paramount+

Watch the full video on TV Insider.

Read the latest entertainment news on TV Insider.

Get TV Insider's free newsletter.