Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer — 'Chicago Med' Season 12 Episode 7 - NBC

Drs. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dean Archer (Steven Weber) are finally going to talk about their relationship in the Wednesday, November 18, episode of Chicago Med.

The preview for the episode, titled “Borders and Battle Lines,” focuses on the fact that they have not defined what they are, despite coparenting and shared moments that seem to suggest they are together — or could be, if they take that step.

“I was thinking it just might be easier if I moved in here,” Dean remarks, referring to Hannah’s place. But it doesn’t seem like she’s on the same page: “Like officially?” she asks.

Then, at work, Hannah admits to Doris (Lorena Diaz), “I don’t have the best track record when it comes to relationships.” Is that all that’s holding her back?

She might tell Dean that, and the two might have the talk they’ve needed to since the promo ends with her telling him they need to talk. Watch it above.

When the season began, Hannah insisted she didn’t have the energy for any “benefits” with Dean as a new mom. But in the episodes between then and now, they didn’t make any strides in addressing that either.

“They have several things going on. They’re living together, they’re coparenting, they have this child together, and they’ve kind of ventured out of the friend zone into the romantic zone, but there’s not a lot going on between them either because they’re up all night with the baby,” showrunner Allen MacDonaldexplained to TV Insider while discussing the premiere.

He continued, “So I think that they have not quite figured out who they are to each other, if they’re going to have a relationship, and how Hannah feels because she didn’t say I love you back at the end of last season, which doesn’t mean she doesn’t love them, but something’s holding her back. And I think that right now it’s a real convenient thing for them that they have the excuse of this baby as a way of not talking about what’s going on between them. But believe you, me, they’re going to talk about it.”

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC

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