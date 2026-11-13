Norah O'Donnell, Craig Melvin, Michael Strahan - CBS Mornings YouTube; Today YouTube; GMA YouTube

The morning news ratings for the week of November 2 are in, with midterm election coverage boosting numbers across the board for ABC, NBC, and CBS.

According to Adweek, citing Nielsen’s national live+same-day big data plus program ratings, NBC News’ Today held onto the No. 1 spot with 2.999 million total viewers and 588,000 viewers in the key Adults 25-54 demographic. This was up 7 percent in total viewers compared to the same period in 2025, though it was down 8 percent in the demo.

ABC News’ Good Morning America trailed closely behind with 2.923 million total viewers and 471,000 demo viewers for the week of November 2. This was up 7 percent in total viewers and up 8 percent in the key demo compared to the same week in 2025.

Meanwhile, CBS Mornings averaged 2.053 million total viewers and 370,000 viewers in the demo for the week of November 2. Compared to the same period last year, the show was up 6 percent in total viewers and up 10 percent in the coveted 25-54 demo.

The latest ratings follow last month’s report on the numbers for the 2025-2026 TV season. Today, cohosted by Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, led the pack with 2.948 million total viewers and 612,000 demo viewers, marking its most-watched broadcast season in four years.

GMA, cohosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, followed closely behind with 2.831 million total viewers and 477,000 demo viewers.

CBS Mornings, which recently welcomed back Norah O’Donnell as cohost alongside Gayle King and Nate Burleson, trailed with 1.770 million total viewers and 278,000 demo viewers.

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7am, ABC

Today, Weekdays, 7am, NBC

CBS Mornings, Weekdays, 7am, CBS

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