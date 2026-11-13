Christian Cousins - Christian Cousins Facebook; Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

Christian Cousins, a former child star best known for his roles in Kindergarten Cop and Knots Landing, has died. He was 43.

Cousins’ brother, Jonas Roeser, confirmed his passing and shared the news on his Instagram page last month. “It’s hard to share that my brother, Christian Cousins, has passed away,” he wrote, noting that the actor had struggled with liver disease before his death.

“Christian and his twin brother, Joseph “Joey” Cousins, are my brothers through my biological father,” Roeser wrote. “They grew up in California while I was in Washington and I didn’t get to know them until I was in college. Before that, I grew up watching them on television in Knots Landing and the lead role of Dominic in Kindergarten Cop with Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

Roeser went on to say that those roles are “only a small part of how I’ll remember Christian,” adding, “He was a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams.”

He continued, “Christian had been very sick with liver disease. It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying. Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed.”

Cousins and his twin brother Joey were born in March 1983 in Orange County, California, and landed their first acting role at 5 years old in an episode of Highway to Heaven. They went on to play Bobby Gibson Ewin in Knots Landing, appearing in almost 60 episodes between 1987 and 1992.

On the big screen, the siblings starred as Dominic alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in the hit 1990 movie Kindergarten Cop. They also appeared in the science fiction comedy horror Critters 3, notable for being Leonardo DiCaprio‘s film debut. Their last acting role came in 1995.

Fans shared condolences and tributes on Roeser’s Instagram post, including one commenter who wrote, “Sorry to hear this. I am watching Kindergarten Cop right now.”

“So very sorry. I just recently rewatched Knots Landing. And its so heartbreaking he was to young,” added another.

“This is really sad to hear, and I’m praying for you and sending love,” another said.

One fan added, “We had NO idea. Someone literally just told us. We’re so sorry. We have such fond memories with Chris and Joe.”

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