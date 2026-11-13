Teddie Allen as Gina Da Souza In MobLand, episode 9, season 2, streaming on Paramount+, 2026. Photo Credit: Luke Varley/Paramount+ - Luke Varley / Paramount+

Harry Da Souza’s (Tom Hardy) worst nightmare became a reality on this week’s new episode of MobLand, the penultimate segment of Season 2. In Friday’s (November 13) new episode, aptly titled “Nervous Breakdown,” the danger came into his literal home, leaving Gina (Teddie Allen) at the mercy of none other than Frankie Cooper (Johnny Flynn), a man with one very good reason to get revenge against his new nemesis. Warning: Spoilers for MobLand Season 2 Episode 9 ahead!

At the start of the episode, Harry finally convinced Jan (Joanne Froggatt) to steal away with Gina to a safe house and then to who knows where on a plane. She didn’t seem thrilled about the prospect of leaving behind her entire life in London, but she accepted that fate nonetheless. Unfortunately, best-laid plans being what they are, things went completely awry when Frankie found out that Harry and Jan were at his home and decided to have his goons (and himself) pay them a visit. While Harry was able to dispatch Frankie’s half-dozen armed soldiers with a little bit of home advantage, he couldn’t stop Frankie from nabbing Gina off the street as she walked home after escaping Maeve (Helen Mirren) in the Cotswolds.

Frankie took Gina to his home — specifically to the panic room that was once his now-dead son Michael’s playroom as a tyke — and played games, both mind and literal games, with her. Gina was confident, though, that Harry would win out in whatever blood feud was underway … until Frankie, during a tense chat with Harry, ordered his guards to duct tape her mouth and shoot her on his command.

Somehow, Harry managed to outwit Frankie just enough to save his daughter’s life by promising that he could end him in the seven seconds it’d take for his guards to make it inside and stop him. But that “sacrifice,” as Frankie called it, had consequences: Kat McAllister (Janet McTeer) informed him that she’d given him a new job — details to come — working for her.

Meanwhile, Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and Maeve headed out for what would become an unexpectedly revelatory road trip. After gleefully reviewing footage of him and Paul (Emmett J. Scanlan) torturing details about an upcoming deal out of poor Jojo (RIP to his eyeball and most of his fingers), the pair followed the intel to the meet site and tried to chase down the driver with the loot. However, midway through their trip, Conrad began having another of his visions, wildly screaming, “Leave me alone!” before coming to a complete stop and losing the chase. Perhaps the most surprising part of any of it was that Maeve reacted kindly, telling him it was “all right,” an uncharacteristically tender response for her.

Maeve was still Maeve in this episode, though, of course. She woke young Eddie (Anson Boon) up with a new mission: “You want to be a Harrigan, don’t you?” she whispered in his ear. “There’s one last task: Harry.” Eddie took that instruction to heart and turned to Paul for help, threatening to reveal his intel about Paul and Ireland if he didn’t help him acquire explosives.

The episode ended with everyone getting into action. It’s war time. Kevin is after Conrad and Maeve; Eddie is after Harry; Frankie is after Harry and all the rest; Sera (Mandeep Dhillon) is playing both sides; and round and round it goes.

MobLand, Fridays, Paramount+

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