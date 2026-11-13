Anthony Clark - NBC/courtesy Everett Collection

Anthony Clark‘s passing at 62 was announced on Thursday (November 12) by his former Yes, Dear co-star Mike O’Malley, with his cause of death revealed just a day later.

According to a report from Deadline, the late comedian died from complications related to pneumonia and the flu on Tuesday (November 10). Following his passing, friends and former colleagues paid tribute, including Yes, Dear co-creator Greg Garcia.

“I’ve been very lucky to be friends with some of the funniest people in the world, and Anthony Clark had the most insane sense of humor of all of them,” Garcia told Deadline. “The things that would come out of his mouth were so unexpected and hilarious.”

Garcia went on to say he and Clark reconnected over the past couple of years, sharing, “I always looked forward to our monthly phone calls where we would catch up and make each other laugh.”

“Recently, he was so full of joy and encouragement when he found out I was trying stand-up comedy for the first time,” he continued. “He enjoyed talking about the art of stand-up, being on the road, and would also offer some great advice. Just a few weeks ago we were laughing hysterically on the phone, trading jokes and telling stories.”

Garcia concluded, “It’s a sad day, and I’ll miss him very much. I’m glad he was able to bring a lot of joy and laughter into the world.”

Clark was best known for starring alongside O’Malley, Jean Louisa Kelly, and Liza Snyder in the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, which premiered in 2000 and ran for six seasons. His other TV credits included Ellen, Boston Common, and Soul Man, as well as the films The Thing Called Love and Michael Bay‘s The Rock.

O’Malley paid tribute on Thursday, describing Clark as a “hilarious” and “unique” comedian. “One of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations,” he wrote. “I was a fan before I was a friend. We spoke on the phone three weeks ago. He had us laughing loudly once again.”

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