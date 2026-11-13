Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan — '12 12 12' - Apple TV

A daring heist unfolds across three timelines — before, during, and after — in Apple TV‘s innovative thriller 12 12 12. The inspiring docudrama Being Heumann depicts an historic sit-in by disabled activists demanding their legislative rights. Jessica Chastain stars as a retired country-music star seeking her missing niece in Netflix‘s Heartland, a mystery with an original soundtrack. Marg Helgenberger returns to CBS in a guest role on Boston Blue as Sarah’s (Maggie Lawson) biological mother.

Shows that make time a major factor in their narrative can be especially riveting. (Think 24, or more recently, the hour-by-hour traumas of The Pitt.) This first-rate heist thriller makes every second count as it depicts the daring, nail-biting burglary of a Zurich bank vault on Christmas Eve over three distinct timelines: the 12 months of planning, the 12 hours of execution, and the critical first 12 days of investigation, after which the likelihood of nabbing the thieves grows slim. Jamie Dornan (The Fall) stars as Paul Galvin, a master thief reluctantly pulled back into the game by his reckless brother (Jack Kesy), with Marvel star Anthony Mackie as exiled FBI agent Jack Strickland, seeking redemption in his pursuit of Paul’s motley gang. Time flies as the before, during, and after storylines converge. The eight-part series launches with two episodes.

Could this be Apple TV’s next CODA? That film’s Oscar-winning writer/director Siân Heder returns with an uplifting docudrama starring the remarkable Ruth Madeley (Years and Years) as the even more impressive activist for the disabled Judy Heumann. From her wheelchair in the late 1970s, Judy hounds politicians, including Health, Education and Welfare Secretary Joseph Califano (Mark Ruffalo playing against type), to sign a critical piece of legislation guaranteeing rights for and barring discrimination against the disabled. Fed up with bureaucratic delays, Judy and her crew of fellow disabled make national news when they occupy a federal building in San Francisco for the longest sit-in of its sort in U.S. history. Noble in purpose but hardly saintly, these rabble-rousers are angry, funny, vulnerable — but most of all, visible.

Oscar winner Jessica Chastain stars in a mystery with a Nashville soundtrack as long-retired country-music star Misty Jones, who returns to Music City with a purpose when her niece, Charlie Heart (Carter Faith), a rising country-music star herself, goes missing. Misty’s search leads her into Nashville’s darkest and most dangerous corners, but having earned a reputation as the “Queen of Mean” in her heyday, she’s nobody’s pushover. The impressive supporting cast includes country star Jennifer Nettles, Garrett Hedlund, Paul Sparks, John Hawkes, Hill Harper, and Norbert Leo Butz.

A longtime favorite of CBS viewers from CSI onwards, Emmy winner Marg Helgenberger visits the Blue Bloods spinoff as the blended Silver family expands yet again. She guest-stars as Gwen Silver, Sarah’s (Maggie Lawson) biological mother from the late Ben’s first marriage, whose reunion with her estranged daughter comes with emotional strings. On the ever-present crime front, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) has trouble keeping his anger in check, going rogue after a baby is found abandoned in a food-delivery robot.

So many psychopaths take center stage in the penultimate episode of the baroque crime drama’s second season. First among unstable equals is Frankie Cooper (Johnny Flynn), whose crusade against the Harrigan mob family and their brutish fixer Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) just got personal. After Frankie pledges to his icy boss Kat (Janet McTeer) that he’ll “have the Harrigans in a headlock” in the next 24 hours, the frosty ambassador wonders, “Am I in bed with Charles Manson?” She’s not far off. But Harrigan patriarch Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) is also going off the rails, while his wicked wife Maeve (Helen Mirren) plans a fiendish seed in grandson Eddie’s (Anson Boon) twisted brain. With Harry and Frankie headed toward an intense showdown, next week’s finale is bound to be explosive.

Read the latest entertainment news on TV Insider.

Get TV Insider's free newsletter.