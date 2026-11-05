Get to Know Gina Hinojosa’s Husband

Gina Hinojosa and husband John - ginafortexas/Instagram

Gina Hinojosa is part of the Blue Wave that swept the United States in 2026, becoming the first Democrat to win the Texas governor’s election since 1990 and the first Hispanic governor in Texas. The governor-elect’s campaign led to the defeat of longtime Republican incumbent Greg Abbott.

The Brownsville native’s November 3 victory speech included a nod to her longtime love, who supported Hinojosa at events and online during the race. “To my husband John, who I made promise to never run for office, you’ve been the rock who has held it all down and sacrificed and stood beside me in the hardest fights,” she said. “This is not possible without you.”

Before she takes office, get to know Hinojosa’s husband, John Philip Donisi, and their family below.

Who is Gina Hinojosa’s husband?

Donisi is an Austin-based attorney who has been practicing law for over 20 years, according to the State Bar of Texas. He specializes in government, administrative, and real estate law.

Both Donisi and Hinojosa briefly enrolled at the the University of Texas School of Law, where they met. Hinojosa transferred and graduated from George Washington University, while Donisi finished his studies at Houston’s South Texas College of Law in 1999.

According to his LinkedIn, Donisi spent the early 1990s working as a Special Assistant to Texas Governor Ann Richards. From 1995 to 1997, he was the Chief of Staff for Texas Senator Rodney Ellis. After earning his law license, Donisi was a partner at two different law firms before becoming a shareholder at Texas-based corporate law firm Winstead PC, a role which he currently holds.

Does Gina Hinojosa’s have kids?

The couple live in Austin with their two sons, Matteo and Pablo, per Texas Policy Research. One of her sons inspired her to run for office. “But when her son’s elementary school was threatened for closure by state budget cuts, Gina rallied other parents, ran for Austin ISD School Board — and won,” Hinojosa wrote on her website. “She kept her son’s school open, along with every other public school in the district.”

When other schools started closing across the state, Hinojosa ran for a seat in the Texas House of Representatives and won. “Inspired by her experience with her own kids, she led on legislation that would reduce standardized testing and provide pay raises for every Texas teacher,” says her website.

The governor-elect sweetly gave her husband a shoutout back in June. “Happy Father’s Day to my husband John for being the rock of our family, through every single high and low,” she captioned a video on her Instagram.

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