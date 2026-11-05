‘North of North’: Anna Lambe Breaks Down Siaja’s Season 2 Journey

Anna Lambe for 'North of North' Season 2 -

North of NorthSeason 2 has arrived, and it’s continuing the story of Siaja (Anna Lambe), who is looking to upgrade her life after finding professional success and familial ties in the first season of Netflix and CBC’s delightful comedy. Warning: Spoilers for North of North Season 2 ahead!

This time around, Siaja faces an uphill climb when it comes to her romantic life, work, and keeping her family together. As viewers will recall, Siaja learned from her mother, Neevee (Maika Harper), that she has an older sister somewhere in the world, and that’s why Alistair’s (Jay Ryan) identity as Siaja’s biological father was never revealed to her, because the father of Neevee’s other daughter stole her from Ice Cove, Nunavut.

Meanwhile, Siaja’s romantic life was left in tatters after divorcing her ex-husband, Ting (Kelly William), and finding out her crush Kuuk (Braden Clarke) had a girlfriend, Alexis (Taylor Hickson), who decided to relocate from her world travels to shack up in Nunavut. Not to mention that Neevee and Alistair are at odds.

Ever the problem solver, though, Siaja comes up with a plan to hold a winter ball that will bring the Ice Cove community together and impress her boss, Helen (Mary Lynn Rajskub). But when she pursues finding her sister through DNA testing, Siaja’s efforts are momentarily stalled when she encounters Olivia (Kesha Allurut).

Initially, Siaja introduces herself under a different name when meeting Olivia in Toronto, but when she attends her sister’s gallery show, she can’t keep quiet about the way Olivia depicts their mother in her art, uncovering the ruse and potentially breaking the siblings apart forever. Thankfully, time and distance allow Olivia to reach out via text to reopen the door for a potential connection as Season 2’s finale plays out in time for the winter ball itself.

Kuuk, who eventually breaks up with Alexis, settles into life in Ice Cove by taking a teaching job, assuring Siaja and the community he’s sticking around, making way for the romance that was loosely brewing since Season 1. By Season 2’s finale, Siaja and Kuuk confirm that possibility with a sweet kiss hinting at what’s possibly to come if North of North returns for Season 3.

“In Season 2, Siaja goes about trying to solve problems and trying to tackle things in a very Siaja way, which is very impulsive and very jump first, think second. I would love in a Season 3 to see what it means to Siaja to be a bit more thoughtful and considerate with something as sensitive as reconnecting this relationship between her mother and her sister,” Lambe tells TV Insider.

“What does it mean to create that kind of space? Because when she meets her sister, Siaja basically lies to her about who she is and withholds all of this information that she knows because she wants to have this moment of connection, even though the person on the other side doesn’t realize that they’re connecting on that level,” she adds.

In the full video interview above, Lambe breaks down what else she’d like to see if North of North returns for Season 3, and what Siaja and Kuuk’s latest romantic moment means. Let us know what you thought of Season 2’s episodes in the comments section below, and relive them anytime on Netflix.

North of North, Season 2, Streaming now, Netflix

Watch the full video on TV Insider.

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