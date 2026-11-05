‘Mormon Lives’: All About Jen & Zac Affleck’s Relationship

Jen and Zac Affleck - Jen Affleck/Instagram

Jen Affleck and her marriage to Zac Affleck have been in the spotlight since the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wivesin 2024. Now, she’s continuing her reality television journey on the spinoff The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, and just about a week before the premiere, a major change in her relationship was revealed.

There have been rumblings of divorce rumors for Zac and Jen before, but Jen took a big step in November 2026, just three months after she admitted to People that there was “a lot we’ve been navigating behind closed doors.”

Below, we rounded up everything to know about Jen and Zac’s relationship. Keep reading for everything we know about where they currently stand.

Are Jen and Zac Affleck still together?

No, Jen and Zac are no longer together. She officially filed for divorce from her husband on November 3, 2026, after more than seven years of marriage. TMZ was first to report the news.

Ahead of the divorce filing, she seemed optimistic about their future, telling People in August, “It’s been a lot the past couple of months, I’ll be honest. But I do feel like I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and just trying to count my blessings every single day.”

In April 2026, fans speculated that Jen and Zac had separated, though that was untrue at the time. The past rumors were based on Jen’s social media post about her move to Los Angeles, in which she tearfully revealed that she was going through a “hard time.” She wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in the video.

“I’m very hopeful for this next chapter of my life,” Jen said. “Looking back at the last two years, there’s a lot of part of me that I haven’t really recognized. There are parts of me that I feel like have failed and parts of me where old patterns have shown back up. I’ve been hoping that through my vulnerability that I can help heal and help heal myself and hoping I can find my faith again.”

She continued, “I think this is definitely a pivoting point in my life. I think my frontal lobe is somewhat being fully developed. I got married at 19 and pregnant a year after. I really haven’t had time to figure out who Jen is, and I’m still trying to figure that out, and I desperately want to be able to show up for my kids and show up as the best version of myself. I’m praying the universe and God can lead me to that.

This came after Zac and Jen seemed to be in a good place while she was on DWTS in fall 2025. Zac was the first person whom Jen gave a shoutout to in one of her first post-premiere posts. “This dream is only possible because of my village: Zac, my family, friends, mentors, and all of you cheering me on. Your messages, votes, and encouragement mean everything to me. Thank you,” she wrote.

The couple met on Mutual, a Mormon dating app, in 2018. They got married in June 2019, just five months after Zac proposed.

Why did Jen and Zac Affleck separate in Season 2?

Jen and Zac dealt with turmoil in their relationship during Season 1 of Mormon Wives, and they were living apart when the show returned for Season 2 in May 2025. Jen told People that the decision to separate stemmed from watching Season 1 and having their toxic relationship behaviors called out by other members of MomTok, as well as fans.

“A lot of the things they showed were things I didn’t want to acknowledge,” Jen admitted to Vulture, adding that she and her husband were in therapy “nonstop” after filming the show’s first season. She credited ketamine therapy with helping them get back on track.

“It was definitely a game changer,” Jen told Us Weekly. “Definitely life-changing. And I never thought I would try ketamine. But when you’re looking for anything to help you try anything. We wouldn’t have been able to get through Season 2 — honestly, Season 1 or Season 2 — without therapy. And filming definitely isn’t a comfortable thing for Zac. I think it’s definitely harder for him to be vulnerable. So that was him really trying to break through that during Season 2. Even though there’s a lot of tough conversations we need to have on and off camera, it was all helpful in the end.”

Do Jen and Zac Affleck have kids?

Yes, Jen and Zac are parents to three children and are currently expecting their fourth. Jen was pregnant when she filed for divorce. “[Zac] and Jen are staying focused on preparing for the baby and supporting their kids,” a source told People after Jen filed her divorce papers.

Their first daughter, Nora, was born in November 2021, followed by a son, Luca, in July 2023. Following her and Zac’s brief separation in 2024, Jen announced she was pregnant with baby No. 3.

Her daughter, Penelope, came along in July 2025, just two months before beginning Dancing With the Stars rehearsals. “It will take a village,” Jen admitted to TV Insider. “I have a nanny, assistant, and Zac helping out full-time. It won’t be easy, but I have an entire team behind me supporting me in this dream of mine.”

Affleck and her three kids moved from Utah to California, and we’ll get an update on their lives in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which premieres on November 12.

During the move, Jen learned she was pregnant with her fourth child. She opened up about her prenatal depression in an Instagram post on July 23. Zac took care of their children while she was “deathly ill” during her first trimester.

“I could not be there for my kids, and so Zac really had to show up,” she told People. “I mean, he didn’t really have a choice.”

She added, “There’s a lot that we’ve been navigating behind closed doors, but I do have to say, I wouldn’t have survived the first trimester without him.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, Season 1, Thursday, November 12, Hulu

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