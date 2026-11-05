Does ‘Special Forces’ Star Hannah Stocking Have a Boyfriend?

Hannah Stocking - Pete Dadds/ FOX

Hannah Stocking is one of the recruits on Season 5 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Throughout the season so far, her sense of humor has had the Directing Staff (DS) wonder if she’s taking the course seriously. Those who have been following Stocking online, though, know that joking around is just part of her personality as a content creator and comedienne.

With just seven recruits left, we’re bound to learn some more about Stocking in the coming episodes. She hasn’t opened up much about her past yet, so we’re rounding up everything to know about her love life. Scroll down for more.

Does Hannah Stocking have a boyfriend?

No, Stocking is not known to be in a relationship at the moment. She was most recently linked to Puka Nacua, a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, after they were spotted out together in January 2026. However, there have been no subsequent public sightings since.

In 2020, she dated fellow internet personality Ondreaz Lopez, but their breakup was confirmed in early 2021. A few months later, she was romantically linked to NBA player Rudy Gobert after fans noticed social media clues that hinted at a relationship, but they never confirmed their status.

Did Hannah Stocking date Klay Thompson?

Yes, Stocking dated NBA star Klay Thompson for about a year in 2014 and 2015. At the time, he was playing for the Golden State Warriors.

The relationship ended in October 2015, and Stocking publicly accused Thompson of cheating on her. “When you catch ur man naked in bed with a groupie … lol,” Stocking wrote on X (then Twitter). She also tagged Thompson in the post.

Are Hannah Stocking and Anwar Jibawi together?

No, Stocking is not in a relationship with Anwar Jibawi. While the the two often create content together and post videos online, they are not romantically involved. Their relationship is strictly platonic and professional.

Does Hannah Stocking have kids?

No, Stocking does not have any children. Several of her comedic online skits are often about pregnancy or having babies, but she does not actually have any kids at this time.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Season 5, Thursdays, 9/8c, Fox

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