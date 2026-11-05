Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Exciting ‘Rock the Block’ Season 8 Filming Update

Mina Starsiak Hawk, Instagram Story, November 5, 2026. - Courtesy of Mina Starsiak Hawk/Instagram

It’s been a month since HGTV announced Rock the Block‘s Season 8 return, and the cast has already reached a major filming milestone.

Mina Starsiak Hawk will compete alongside her fellow Season 7 contestant Scott McGillivray on Rock the Block Season 8, which will premiere next year. In a Thursday, November 5, Instagram Story video, she revealed the cast is already deep into filming.

“Good morning, you guys. It’s about halfway through Rock the Block, and I’m a little tired. My body hurts. My fingers actually hurt,” Starsiak Hawk shared. “We were at the house last night until about 11. I got about five hours of sleep. I’m heading back in, but it’s coming together really nicely. We have a lot left to do, but I’m really, really excited for you guys all to see this season.”

Starsiak Hawk noted that she played it “a little bit safe” with her designs during Season 7. “This year has been a 2.0, coming out of my shell,” she teased. “We’re using more color, being a little riskier, so I’m interested to see how everyone feels about it.”

The Good Bones alum described her Season 8 experience so far as being a “roller coaster of emotions,” and admitted she has “mixed feelings” about how things have played out. “But it is what it is,” she concluded. “So, I’ll give you some more updates as they come.”

Starsiak Hawk has a long history with Rock the Block, having competed on the show’s first season back in 2019. She appeared as a guest judge in later seasons before returning as a competitor with partner Vernon Davis for Season 7 earlier this year.

The most recent season saw HGTV stars team up with celebrities who have home renovation and design experience. McGillivray competed with Brooke Hogan, but Kim Wolfe and Chelsea Meissner were crowned as the Season 7 winners.

The Season 8 cast features a mix of returning Rock the Block competitors and familiar HGTV faces, including Season 2 winners Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, Paige Davis and Carter Oosterhouse, and Sabrina Soto and Anthony Carrino.

“I’m back on The Block on @hgtv! Because the third time is the charm…. I hope,” Starsiak Hawk jokingly captioned an Instagram photo of the Season 8 cast on October 6.

The same day as the cast announcement, Starsiak Hawk gave fans a Day 1 filming update via her Instagram Story. “I’m super excited, tired. My back and my legs are not used to standing for this long. It takes a little bit to get used to it,” she said at the time. “But so excited to be back on the block, and Scott is my partner. An unlikely duo, maybe some would say, but I think maybe that’s gonna be our superpower.”

She went on to answer fan questions about the show, sharing that filming in Nashville, Tennessee, would last seven weeks and that being away from her kids was “super hard.” (Starsiak Hawk shares her two kids, Jack and Charlotte, with her husband, Steve Hawk.)

“Being in Tennessee this time, I’m an hour flight from home. So, I get to be home next week, and then, for like a couple weekends,” she noted. “And then, the end big chunk of, like, three weeks, pretty much here are straight. So, that’s gonna be really hard for me.”

Rock the Block Season 8, 2027, HGTV

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