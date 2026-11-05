‘MobLand’ Sneak Peek: Paul Dances as He Dices Up a Body

MobLand - Paramount+

Get ready for more sick humor from the Harrigan crew on Friday’s (November 6) new episode of MobLand. This time, it’s Paul O’Donnell (Emmett J. Scanlan) earning the twisted laughs as he gets a case of dance fever in a very disturbing moment.

In the above sneak peek, exclusive to TV Insider, Paul is shown prancing around in his leopard-patterned underwear to the tune of the Rolling Stones’ “Mr. Charm” while wearing a gas mask and work gloves. That sight alone would be weird enough without what comes next: After a few good hip shimmies, he whips out a chainsaw and gets to work sawing up a dead body.

As for who the unlucky victim of this postmortal prance session is, well, we’ll have to wait to see for sure, but chances are, it’s dear Donnie (Alex Fine), whose deceit of Jan (Joanne Froggatt) caught up to him when she put a bullet in his neck.

This week’s episode, titled “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” brings the conflicts that have been building all season to a head. In the previous preview of the episode, below, Harry Da Souza (Tom Hardy) warns his new nemesis Frankie Cooper (Johnny Flynn), “There comes a point in any war when you might as well be killing your own side. We’ve reached that point.” Considering the tears in Frankie’s eyes, could this mean the worst has happened to his son?

Meanwhile, Jan turns to Harry for help after doing “something terrible,” and a new foe emerges in Mad Dog (Colin Morgan), the son of Medusa who is, according to a petrified Maeve (Helen Mirren), hell-bent on vengeance against Eddie (Anson Boon) and Gina (Teddie Allen). On top of that, things are going to get even more tense between Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) and Kevin (Paddy Considine), to the point that Kevin will even encourage his father to shoot him right in the head if he so desires.

MobLand, Fridays, Paramount+

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