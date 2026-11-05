‘Special Forces’: Jon Gosselin Sends Collin an Encouraging Message

Collin Gosselin - Fox/YouTube

Collin Gosselin gets some words of encouragement from dad Jon Gosselin and stepmom Stephanie Lebo on the November 5 episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the touching moment.

“He’s had a tough upbringing,” Directing Staff Jason “Foxy” Fox points out to the other DS. “Let’s see how this hits him.”

Collin hits play on the video message, which shows Jon saying, “Hey Collin, your dad here, obviously. I just want to say I love you and support you. You’ve been through a lot and turned into the man I thought you would always be.”

Lebo then jumps in to add, “I love how much you’ve grown in five short years and that you didn’t let your past define who you are today. You’re a go-getter.” The video concludes with Jon telling his son, “We love you and can’t wait to see you,” while Lebo notes, “We’re so proud of you.”

While Collin doesn’t cry at the clip, he does seem to get a bit emotional, despite keeping a stoic expression. Collin previously spent 10 weeks in training for the Marine Corps, but was discharged in August 2023. Earlier this season on Special Forces, he blamed his mom, Kate Gosselin, whom he’s been estranged from for years, for his discharge.

“My mom made a statement on Instagram that I had all these crazy diagnoses and emotional disorders,” he explained. “It got back to the [chain of command], and they told me to go home and get a psych eval. They dumped me off, man. It’d be difficult to ever get me back there.”

During that conversation with the DS, Collin choked back tears as he explained that being in the Marines was his “only shot at [having] a family,” due to his complicated upbringing. “It sucks,” Collin admitted. “That’s the life I want. I’ll probably never get my chance again.”

He is now one of seven recruits left hoping to complete the course on World’s Toughest Test.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Season 5, Thursdays, 9/8c, Fox

Watch the full video on TV Insider.

Read the latest entertainment news on TV Insider.

Get TV Insider's free newsletter.