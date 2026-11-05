Lisa Whelchel Marks 50 Years of Friendship With ‘Facts of Life’ Costar Geri Jewell

The Facts of Life - NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Lisa Whelchel celebrated nearly 50 years of friendship with her Facts of Life co-star Geri Jewell in a new photo on social media.

On October 29, Whelchel took to Instagram with a snapshot of herself and Jewell and a sweet tribute to her former castmate. She played Blair Warner, while Jewell played her cousin, Geri Tyler, in the ’80s sitcom.

“So great to hang with my dear friend Geri Jewell,” Whelchel said. “We have known each other almost 50 years! She was my first roommate. Old friends are gold! (And I LOVE her shirt!).”

In the featured image, Whelchel, 63, smiled as she wore a gray shirt and rested an arm around Jewell’s shoulder. Jewell, 70, meanwhile, smiled while wearing a purple T-shirt. A closer image of the shirt revealed the text, “I still believe in Norman Lear‘s America.”

Fans took to the comments to share their delight over the unexpected reunion. One Instagram user exclaimed, “This is awesome! I’m rewatching The Facts of Life yet again, and I just watched the episode about Tootie’s hearing loss, so it’s great to see this post. You both look fantastic!”

Another shared, “Wow, does Lisa ever age? She looks just as young as she was on the TV show all those years ago. And friendship is a beautiful thing.”

Someone else wrote, “Oh, my goodness. Love Geri Jewell. When she was on Facts, it was always fun. Good to see her.”

A different follower echoed, “Wow. Always wondered what cousin Geri was up to. I loved her sense of humor.”

Meanwhile, yet another fan proclaimed, “Great shirt, yes!!!! And she was awesome in Deadwood too!!” as someone else commented, “Geri made such a huge impact on all of us.”

The Facts of Life (a spinoff of Diff’rent Strokes) aired for nine seasons from 1979 to 1988. In addition to Whelchel, the show starred Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn, Nancy McKeon, Charlotte Rae, and Mackenzie Astin, among others.

The Facts of Life, streaming on The Roku Channel and Tubi

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