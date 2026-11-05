‘The Vow’ Trailer: See Jace Cates Begin His Search for Love

Jace Cates - Fox Nation

In Fox Nation’s new dating show Chris Harrison’s The Vow, bachelor Jace Cates will date 10 women in the hopes of falling in love and finding his future wife. The streamer released the first full trailer on November 5.

“Oh my gosh, this is really happening. Chris Harrison totally delivered,” one woman says. As Jace arrives to meet the ladies, he admits, “Oh, my heart’s beating a million miles a minute right now.”

We’re then introduced to the show’s star. “My name is Jace. I’m 30 years old, and I’m here to find love,” he says. “There’s going to be a girl that walks in and knocks you off your feet. I want to feel that, and tonight could be the night.”

As clips from Jace’s dates throughout the season play, the women express their excitement in voiceovers. “He definitely checks all the boxes,” one says, while another notes, “I’m very optimistic, and we’ll see what happens.” Another woman gushes, “His smile is so nice. He has some muscles under there.”

At one point, Jace holds a child in his arms, and one of the women says, “I think Jace would be an amazing dad. Oh my gosh, put a baby in me now!” There’s also a clip of Jace leading the group in a prayer. “Lord, if you could please be with us in this journey and allow our hearts to open as we pursue one of our greatest gifts,” he says.

While there’s not too much drama in the sneak peek, we do get a glimpse of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Kylee Russell crying. “I just don’t feel good enough,” she admits. “And I hate that. I hate that so much.” Several of the contestants also peek out the window as one woman jumps into Jace’s arms to kiss him.

Harrison tells Jace, “Your future might be right behind those doors,” and he replies, “I have to stay true to my heart and what I came here for.”

It’s been five years since Harrison left his position as host of The Bachelor franchise. Now, he’s created his own series, where the contestants and lead are “each seeking lasting commitment and marriage,” with a focus on shared values and faith.

Chris Harrison’s The Vow, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 11, Fox Nation

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