‘Love Is Blind’s Jax Guelli Teases ‘Surprising’ Season 11 Reunion

Jacqueline Guelli in episode 116 of Love Is Blind - Netflix

As breakout star Jacqueline “Jax” Guelli told Swooon, the Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion is “definitely a must-watch.”

This season has had some epic highs and lows, from the series’ first enemies-to-lovers romance to one of the most dramatic Pod Squad get-togethers in Love Is Blind history. Now that all the couples have either called it quits or made it to their wedding day to answer the experiment’s most pertinent question — Can you fall in love sight unseen? — it’s time for the Boston cast to reveal who, if anyone, is still together today.

To find out where each couple stands, viewers can tune into the Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion on Sunday, November 8, at 6 p.m. EST / 9PM PST. After filming the reunion (roughly two weeks before the episode was set to premiere), Jax sat down with Swooon to take us inside the event.

“It was way more surprising than I thought it would be,” the Season 11 star revealed. However, what really surprised us about Jax’s take on the big event was her answer, “It’s more sad than I thought it would be.”

Still, while viewers might want to grab their tissues for this one, Jax explained that while it may be a “tough” one, “Everyone should tune in. If you’ve been watching the season, I think you’ll get a lot of questions answered.”

For fans who want to get a kickstart on the action, Netflix is hosting an Exclusive Reunion Watch Party on November 7 at 4 p.m. EST. This special event will be live on Tudum for anyone to join!

Netflix teases, “Get the Boston reunion tea before anyone else. Golden goblets optional. Hot takes required. Join fellow Love Is Blind fans for a screening of the reunion before it drops on Netflix the next day. Expect deleted scenes, surprise guests, and a live chat where you can react to every twist, turn, and receipt in real time. RSVP now to save your spot.”

Love Is Blind, Season 11, Episodes 1-11, Streaming Now, Netflix

Love Is Blind, Season 11, Episode 12, November 4, Netflix

Love Is Blind, Season 11, Reunion, November 8, 9/8c, Netflix

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