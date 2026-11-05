Sarah Chalke Names ‘Roseanne’ Stars She Wants in ‘Scrubs’ Revival

ROSEANNE stars - Carsey-Werner Company/courtesy Everett Collection

Sarah Chalke just named the Roseanne stars she wants to see in the Scrubs revival.

In an interview with Us Weekly published on Thursday, November 5, Chalke opened up about starring in two iconic TV shows. She played Becky Conner on Roseanne in the ’90s and Elliot Reid in Scrubs in the 2000s.

“I was so incredibly lucky to have [that be] pretty much my first job,” she said of Scrubs. “I’d worked on small things, but that was going to work, and I would just watch all of these amazing comedians like Sandra Bernhard, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Johnny Galecki.”

Additionally, Chalke described her time on the Roseanne set as an “embarrassment of riches of comedians to watch work every day.”

When asked which Roseanne stars she’d love to see on the Scrubs revival, Chalke shared, “So any of them. Obviously, to have Lecy [Goranson, who also played Becky] come would be super fun. And we’ve only worked together a handful of times because we were on the show at different times [playing the same character].”

Scrubs aired for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010. Aside from Chalke, it starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, John C. McGinley, Ken Jenkins, Neil Flynn, Judy Reyes, and Robert Maschio. In February 2026, Season 1 of the revival series premiered, followed by Season 2 in September.

Meanwhile, Roseanne aired for 10 seasons from 1988 to 1997. In addition to Chalke, Goranson, Metcalf, Gilbert, Goodman, and Galecki, the show starred Roseanne Barr, Michael Fishman, and Natalie West. A Roseanne revival premiered in March 2018 but was canceled that May after Barr posted a racist tweet. A spinoff titled The Conners premiered in October 2018 and ran for seven seasons, ending in April 2025.

Roseanne, streaming on Peacock; The Conners, streaming on Netflix, Pluto TV, Tubi, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Philo, and Plex

Scrubs, streaming on Hulu and Disney+

Read the latest entertainment news on TV Insider.

Get TV Insider's free newsletter.