Lifetime Star Natasha Wilson Claims Dog Attack Left Her Disfigured

Natasha Wilson - Natasha Wilson/Instagram

Natasha Wilson, an actress who starred in several episodes of Lifetime’s UnREAL and various TV movies, filed a lawsuit claiming that she’s lost work due to being disfigured by a dog attack in the West Hollywood Dog Park.

Citing an incident that took place in November 2024, Wilson said she was walking her bulldog in the park around 9:40 p.m., per Page Six. She alleged that defendant Gregory Marcel’s dog, Scruffy, “stood over [the bulldog] in an aggressive and dominant posture” when they crossed paths with the pair at the park.

According to Wilson, Scruffy jumped on her when she picked up her dog after Scruffy approached. “Scruffy continued to attack, while Wilson was on the ground attempting to shield her dog with her body and hands,” the suit alleges. “During the attack Scruffy bit Wilson on the face, above her right eyebrow, causing a laceration and bleeding.”

She said she needed stitches at the hospital afterwards and has been left with a “permanent, visible, and painful scar, an altered eyebrow, hair pattern, and impaired movement of the right brow.”

In her suit, Wilson is seeking seeking economic damages, including medical expenses, wage loss, and loss of earnings capacity, as she claimed she “was prevented from attending her usual occupation and thereby sustained a loss of earnings and an impairment of her earning capacity” due to the injury. She has also allegedly been advised that she’ll need scar revision surgery and further treatment.

Wilson has not been active on social media in the two years since the alleged attack. She shared a post at the end of November 2024, but it appeared to include an old photo. She also appeared in three collab posts in 2025, but they were all seemingly previously filmed. Her last acting credit on iMDB was 2024’s Trust in Love.

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