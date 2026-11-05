‘Chicago Med’ Preview Reveals Sarah Ramos’ Return

- NBC

Welcome back, Dr. Lenox! Sarah Ramos returns to Chicago Med in the Wednesday, November 11, episode, after only briefly being seen in the premiere thus far in Season 12.

The preview for the next episode, which you can watch above, begins with a look at the medical case of “Lessons in Chemistry’: Two patients come in with what look like boils and there’s a possible code orange (hazardous material emergency).

Meanwhile, Ripley (Luke Mitchell), currently the interim ED chief, clashes with Sharon’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) replacement, Mallory (Rebecca Breeds, also Mitchell’s wife). “My decision stands,” she says. “You’re doing the job wrong. Stay in your lane,” he tells her.

Then we see Lenox’s return, and she and Ripley do take a moment together in a supply closet. “This place is falling apart without me,” she remarks. It should be interesting to see if she and Mallory can work together.

The premiere revealed that Lenox took a three-month leave for a prion drug trial, meaning her and Ripley’s relationship has been long distance.

“I think that it’s good for their relationship,” showrunner Allen MacDonaldtold TV Insider. “I think they really miss each other, but I think also at the same time, he’s just so happy she’s doing something about it, and he wants her to do a trial. I think he misses her. I think that’s part of why he is in such a bummer mood in the premiere, that and just dealing with a lot of death that he’s seen lately.”

The fact that she did the trial, “emotionally, means that she’s accepted that she’s sick and she’s not in denial about it anymore and she’s willing, especially now she has Ripley in her life, to take steps to manage it and control it and not just shut it out of her mind,” he continued. “And I think that her commitment to doing that has just only deepened the relationship between her and Ripley.”

In this next episode, titled “Lessons in Chemistry,” NBC teases, “Ripley evaluates a patient suspected of a decades-old murder. Charles [Oliver Platt] makes a decision while contending with painful family memories. A familiar face returns.”

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Watch the full video on TV Insider.

Read the latest entertainment news on TV Insider.

Get TV Insider's free newsletter.