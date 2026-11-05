Jimmy Kimmel Urges Trump to Resign After Midterms

Jimmy Kimmel - ABC/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel spent the first several minutes of his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue ripping into Donald Trump for causing the Republicans to lose big-time in the 2026 midterm elections. He also gave him a new nickname. “Whether it was a blue wave or a blue nami or a blue cocky, Donald Trump blew it last night,” Kimmel began, citing the Democrats’ takeover of the House and Senate.

The late-night host then pointed out that “in the face of defeat,” Trump is “doing what he does best: blaming everyone other than him.” He continued, “He took shots at the governor of Texas, called him a rhino, he went after Fox News for their coverage, and then he absolved himself of all responsibility.”

Referencing Trump’s Truth Social post that said, “I wasn’t on the ballot and if I was we would’ve won in a landslide,” Kimmel added, “Oh shut up. Just shut up. Give us a break for one day and just shut that ridiculous mouth. You are such a spoiled child. Did you ever learn anything about manners or sportsmanship or simple common decency? Nothing is ever your fault. Every Republican pretty much everywhere, everywhere except the deepest of the deep red sea, lost, and that’s not because of you? All your handpicked candidates lost!”

He called Trump’s post “such crap,” and joked, “You were on the ballot. You’re like dog hair. You’re on everything. You’ve infected every nook and cranny of our lives. You divided this country like no one ever divided it before. The only time you ever brought us together was yesterday when we all teamed up to get rid of you.”

Kimmel made it clear that Trump “has no allegiance to anyone or anything,” including the Republican party, and introduced a hilarious new nickname for him. “The only part he leads is the slumber party, and he’s the only person it it,” he added. “The verdict is in and there’s only one thing left for Nappy Gilmore to do: resign. Quit already. Just quit. Nobody wants you. Even you don’t want to be president anymore. Take that billion dollars worth of crypto, buy an island. Maybe Epstein’s island! Wouldn’t that be a perfect end to the story?”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Weeknights, 11:35/10:35c, ABC

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