🏥 Tutwiler, MS: Multiple Psychologist Roles at $150K+

Tutwiler’s correctional facilities are hiring now for on-site mental health pros. If you’re a licensed psychologist, there are several solid options with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Purple Cow Recruiting (for Heartline Staffing )

Purple Cow Recruiting (for ) Location: Tutwiler, MS (correctional/detention center, in-person)

(correctional/detention center, in-person) Salary: $150,000–$170,000/year

Type: Full-time

On-site role in a mixed-gender correctional facility, focused on assessments, treatment planning, counseling, and crisis work with a full mental health team. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement, PTO, plus a full relocation package.

Employer: TIUM Staffing LLC

Location: Tutwiler, MS (institutional/correctional setting, in-person)

(institutional/correctional setting, in-person) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Doctoral-level role doing psychological screenings, treatment planning, and crisis intervention for inmates as part of a multi-disciplinary team. Good fit if you already have a current psychology license and at least 2 years of clinical experience, including a year in a similar setting.

Employer: VSG Business Solutions

Location: Tutwiler, MS (institutional/correctional, in-person)

(institutional/correctional, in-person) Salary: $150,000–$170,000/year

Type: Full-time

Work with a mental health team providing assessments, ongoing therapy, and crisis support for offenders in an institutional setting. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, and paid time off for licensed psychologists with at least 2 years of experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer may have similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.