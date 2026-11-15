Looking for a dog in Tustin, CA? These pups at OC Animal Care are hoping for a safe, loving home. Each one has something special to offer, from bouncy puppies to calm seniors.

Breed: Wirehaired Fox Terrier

Wirehaired Fox Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: OC Animal Care

Phone: (714) 935-6848

Ryan is an adult Wirehaired Fox Terrier with a bright white coat. If you love terriers and their smart, alert style, Ryan could be a great match. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, training, and whether he’s a fit for your home.

👉 Meet RYAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siberian Husky

Siberian Husky Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: OC Animal Care

Phone: (714) 935-6848

Andy is a senior Siberian Husky with a reduced adoption fee, which can help you save on upfront costs. Senior dogs often enjoy quieter homes and gentle walks. Contact the shelter to learn more about his health, energy level, and how he does with other pets or kids.

👉 Meet ANDY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Pit Bull Terrier Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: OC Animal Care

Phone: (714) 935-6848

Hip Hop is a handsome gray Pit Bull Terrier in his golden years. With a lower adoption fee, he’s a great choice if you’re ready to give a senior dog a soft place to land. Call to ask about his personality, medical needs, and ideal home setup.

👉 Meet HIP HOP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: OC Animal Care

Phone: (714) 935-6848

Katrina is a young Shih Tzu with a soft tan coat. Shih Tzus are small companion dogs who often do well in apartments or smaller homes. Reach out to the shelter to learn about her grooming needs, activity level, and whether she’s good with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet KATRINA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: OC Animal Care

Phone: (714) 935-6848

Taco is a brown German Shepherd puppy, full of potential and in need of training, structure, and love. Puppies require time, patience, and consistency, so she’ll do best with a family ready for that commitment. Ask the shelter about her current size, expected adult size, and socialization so far.

👉 Meet TACO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: OC Animal Care

Phone: (714) 935-6848

Torta is another adorable brown German Shepherd puppy. Like her sister Taco, she’ll need training, exercise, and plenty of guidance as she grows. Contact the shelter to ask about her temperament and whether she might be a good fit for your lifestyle and experience level.

👉 Meet TORTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tustin, CA, please consider visiting OC Animal Care or calling (714) 935-6848 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.