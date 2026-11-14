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🐶 Playful Bulldogs & Pit Bull Pups Ready for Adoption in Tustin
Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Tustin, CA? These sweet pups at OC Animal Care are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
SYDNEY
- Breed: English Bulldog
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Contact: (714) 935-6848
Sydney is a senior English Bulldog with a beautiful brown coat. If you have a soft spot for older dogs and want to give a gentle soul a cozy place to retire, Sydney could be the perfect match. Her lower adoption fee makes it a bit easier to open your heart and home to her.
👉 Meet SYDNEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JOHN
- Breed: English Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Contact: (714) 935-6848
John is an adult English Bulldog with a rich brown coat. If you love the classic bulldog look and are ready for a sturdy companion, John may be the dog for you. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his personality and needs.
👉 Meet JOHN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TONYA
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Contact: (714) 935-6848
Tonya is a young Pit Bull Terrier puppy with striking tricolor markings. She’s at the perfect age for training and bonding with her new family. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting.
👉 Meet TONYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
AUBREY
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Contact: (714) 935-6848
Aubrey is a fawn-colored Pit Bull Terrier puppy looking for a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of love, Aubrey could be a wonderful fit.
👉 Meet AUBREY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MELODY
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Contact: (714) 935-6848
Melody is a black Pit Bull Terrier puppy with lots of potential to become a loyal best friend. She’ll need guidance, patience, and playtime as she learns about the world.
👉 Meet MELODY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HARLAN
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Contact: (714) 935-6848
Harlan is a male Pit Bull Terrier puppy with a tan/fawn coat. He’s ready for someone who can give him structure, training, and lots of affection as he grows.
👉 Meet HARLAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tustin, CA, please consider visiting OC Animal Care or calling (714) 935-6848 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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