Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Tustin, CA? These sweet pups at OC Animal Care are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: English Bulldog

English Bulldog Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: OC Animal Care

Contact: (714) 935-6848

Sydney is a senior English Bulldog with a beautiful brown coat. If you have a soft spot for older dogs and want to give a gentle soul a cozy place to retire, Sydney could be the perfect match. Her lower adoption fee makes it a bit easier to open your heart and home to her.

👉 Meet SYDNEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: English Bulldog

English Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: OC Animal Care

Contact: (714) 935-6848

John is an adult English Bulldog with a rich brown coat. If you love the classic bulldog look and are ready for a sturdy companion, John may be the dog for you. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet JOHN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Pit Bull Terrier Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown & Black & White) Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: OC Animal Care

Contact: (714) 935-6848

Tonya is a young Pit Bull Terrier puppy with striking tricolor markings. She’s at the perfect age for training and bonding with her new family. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting.

👉 Meet TONYA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Pit Bull Terrier Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: OC Animal Care

Contact: (714) 935-6848

Aubrey is a fawn-colored Pit Bull Terrier puppy looking for a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of love, Aubrey could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet AUBREY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Pit Bull Terrier Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: OC Animal Care

Contact: (714) 935-6848

Melody is a black Pit Bull Terrier puppy with lots of potential to become a loyal best friend. She’ll need guidance, patience, and playtime as she learns about the world.

👉 Meet MELODY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier

Pit Bull Terrier Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: OC Animal Care

Contact: (714) 935-6848

Harlan is a male Pit Bull Terrier puppy with a tan/fawn coat. He’s ready for someone who can give him structure, training, and lots of affection as he grows.

👉 Meet HARLAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tustin, CA, please consider visiting OC Animal Care or calling (714) 935-6848 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.