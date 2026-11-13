Tustin’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in packaging and biotech. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Durabag

Durabag Location: Tustin, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Benefits: Health insurance

Support the Plant Manager at a family-owned paper and plastic bag manufacturer. Mix of floor work and light supervision: help with production, inventory, quality checks, and basic machine issues in a small, tight-knit team.

Employer: Durabag

Durabag Location: Tustin, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour , overtime available

, overtime available Benefits: Health and dental insurance

Hands-on role keeping plant equipment running: troubleshoot electrical issues, wiring, repairs, and PLC systems. Good fit if you have 1–2 years in electrical or industrial maintenance and want to grow your skills in automation.

Employer: Durabag

Durabag Location: Tustin, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $35.00/hour , overtime available

, overtime available Benefits: Health and dental insurance

Very similar to the Electrical & Controls role: troubleshoot plant machinery, handle electrical repairs, and work with PLCs. Great if you’re mechanically inclined, comfortable with tools, and want on-the-job training in industrial automation.

Employer: Avid Bioservices

Location: Tustin, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., some overtime/weekends as needed

, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., some overtime/weekends as needed Pay: $41.92 – $52.40/hour, plus bonuses and full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO)

Lead calibration work for biopharmaceutical manufacturing equipment in a cGMP setting. Ideal if you have 5+ years of calibration experience, are strong with calibration software, and want a senior role with growth and audit exposure.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.