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Tustin

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Tustin

8 days ago

Looking for a dog in Tustin, CA? These adoptable pups at OC Animal Care are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

IRENE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3Eon_1GoTXMZS00
  • Breed: Great Pyrenees
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White
  • Shelter: OC Animal Care
  • Phone: (714) 935-6848

Irene is a beautiful, white Great Pyrenees girl who’s still young and has her whole life ahead of her. If you love big, fluffy dogs and want a loyal companion, she may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Irene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

PONYA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKg2K_1GoTXMZS00
  • Breed: Chihuahua
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
  • Shelter: OC Animal Care
  • Phone: (714) 935-6848

Ponya is a petite Chihuahua with a warm, golden coat. She’s a young girl who could fit right into an apartment or smaller home and would love a cozy lap to curl up on.
👉 Meet Ponya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

DUNCAN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27nonc_1GoTXMZS00
  • Breed: Lhasa Apso
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Shelter: OC Animal Care
  • Phone: (714) 935-6848

Duncan is a young Lhasa Apso boy with a rich brown coat. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog with a charming look, Duncan might be the one for you.
👉 Meet Duncan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

STELLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzm9a_1GoTXMZS00
  • Breed: Golden Retriever
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
  • Shelter: OC Animal Care
  • Phone: (714) 935-6848

Stella is an adult Golden Retriever with a classic golden coat. Goldens are known for their friendly nature, and Stella is ready for a family who will give her time, love, and daily walks.
👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

ALLIE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIEwi_1GoTXMZS00
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
  • Shelter: OC Animal Care
  • Phone: (714) 935-6848

Allie is an adult Labrador Retriever mix with a striking gray/blue coat. Labs are often active, people-focused dogs, and Allie is waiting for someone who will include her in their daily life.
👉 Meet Allie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tustin, please consider visiting OC Animal Care or calling (714) 935-6848 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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