🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Tustin

Looking for a dog in Tustin, CA? These adoptable pups at OC Animal Care are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Great Pyrenees

Great Pyrenees Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: OC Animal Care

Phone: (714) 935-6848

Irene is a beautiful, white Great Pyrenees girl who’s still young and has her whole life ahead of her. If you love big, fluffy dogs and want a loyal companion, she may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Irene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: OC Animal Care

Phone: (714) 935-6848

Ponya is a petite Chihuahua with a warm, golden coat. She’s a young girl who could fit right into an apartment or smaller home and would love a cozy lap to curl up on.

👉 Meet Ponya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Lhasa Apso

Lhasa Apso Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: OC Animal Care

Phone: (714) 935-6848

Duncan is a young Lhasa Apso boy with a rich brown coat. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog with a charming look, Duncan might be the one for you.

👉 Meet Duncan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever

Golden Retriever Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: OC Animal Care

Phone: (714) 935-6848

Stella is an adult Golden Retriever with a classic golden coat. Goldens are known for their friendly nature, and Stella is ready for a family who will give her time, love, and daily walks.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: OC Animal Care

Phone: (714) 935-6848

Allie is an adult Labrador Retriever mix with a striking gray/blue coat. Labs are often active, people-focused dogs, and Allie is waiting for someone who will include her in their daily life.

👉 Meet Allie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tustin, please consider visiting OC Animal Care or calling (714) 935-6848 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.