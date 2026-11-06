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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Tustin
Looking for a dog in Tustin, CA? These adoptable pups at OC Animal Care are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
IRENE
- Breed: Great Pyrenees
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Phone: (714) 935-6848
Irene is a beautiful, white Great Pyrenees girl who’s still young and has her whole life ahead of her. If you love big, fluffy dogs and want a loyal companion, she may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Irene and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PONYA
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Phone: (714) 935-6848
Ponya is a petite Chihuahua with a warm, golden coat. She’s a young girl who could fit right into an apartment or smaller home and would love a cozy lap to curl up on.
👉 Meet Ponya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DUNCAN
- Breed: Lhasa Apso
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Phone: (714) 935-6848
Duncan is a young Lhasa Apso boy with a rich brown coat. If you’re looking for a smaller companion dog with a charming look, Duncan might be the one for you.
👉 Meet Duncan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STELLA
- Breed: Golden Retriever
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Phone: (714) 935-6848
Stella is an adult Golden Retriever with a classic golden coat. Goldens are known for their friendly nature, and Stella is ready for a family who will give her time, love, and daily walks.
👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ALLIE
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Phone: (714) 935-6848
Allie is an adult Labrador Retriever mix with a striking gray/blue coat. Labs are often active, people-focused dogs, and Allie is waiting for someone who will include her in their daily life.
👉 Meet Allie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tustin, please consider visiting OC Animal Care or calling (714) 935-6848 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.