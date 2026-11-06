🐱 Playful Tustin Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes

Looking for a new feline friend in Tustin, CA? These sweet kittens at OC Animal Care are hoping to find safe, loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: OC Animal Care

OC Animal Care Contact: (714) 935-6848

Nancy is a young tortoiseshell beauty with a soft medium coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a gentle home ready for kitten playtime and learning.

👉 Meet NANCY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: OC Animal Care

OC Animal Care Contact: (714) 935-6848

Dylan is a soft gray/blue medium-haired boy. As a baby, he’ll do best with a family ready to guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet DYLAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: OC Animal Care

OC Animal Care Contact: (714) 935-6848

Feathers is a fluffy gray/blue girl with a medium coat. She’s still very young and will need patient, loving care as she settles into a new home.

👉 Meet FEATHERS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: OC Animal Care

OC Animal Care Contact: (714) 935-6848

Pip is another adorable gray/blue medium-haired boy. As a baby, he’ll enjoy playtime, gentle handling, and a safe indoor space.

👉 Meet PIP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: OC Animal Care

OC Animal Care Contact: (714) 935-6848

Rascale is a baby Domestic Mediumhair girl. Her exact color isn’t listed, so be sure to check her photos and visit to see her in person.

👉 Meet RASCALE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: OC Animal Care

OC Animal Care Contact: (714) 935-6848

Merlin is a baby Siamese boy, likely to grow into a striking cat with that classic Siamese look. Check his listing for photos and any updates on his care.

👉 Meet MERLIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Shelter: OC Animal Care

OC Animal Care Contact: (714) 935-6848

Milo is an orange/red medium-haired boy. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need a family ready for kitten energy and lots of love.

👉 Meet MILO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tustin, CA, please consider visiting OC Animal Care or calling (714) 935-6848 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.