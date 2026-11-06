undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Tustin Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Looking for a new feline friend in Tustin, CA? These sweet kittens at OC Animal Care are hoping to find safe, loving homes.
NANCY
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Contact: (714) 935-6848
Nancy is a young tortoiseshell beauty with a soft medium coat. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need a gentle home ready for kitten playtime and learning.
👉 Meet NANCY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
DYLAN
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Contact: (714) 935-6848
Dylan is a soft gray/blue medium-haired boy. As a baby, he’ll do best with a family ready to guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet DYLAN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FEATHERS
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Contact: (714) 935-6848
Feathers is a fluffy gray/blue girl with a medium coat. She’s still very young and will need patient, loving care as she settles into a new home.
👉 Meet FEATHERS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PIP
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Contact: (714) 935-6848
Pip is another adorable gray/blue medium-haired boy. As a baby, he’ll enjoy playtime, gentle handling, and a safe indoor space.
👉 Meet PIP and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RASCALE
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Contact: (714) 935-6848
Rascale is a baby Domestic Mediumhair girl. Her exact color isn’t listed, so be sure to check her photos and visit to see her in person.
👉 Meet RASCALE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MERLIN
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Contact: (714) 935-6848
Merlin is a baby Siamese boy, likely to grow into a striking cat with that classic Siamese look. Check his listing for photos and any updates on his care.
👉 Meet MERLIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MILO
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Shelter: OC Animal Care
- Contact: (714) 935-6848
Milo is an orange/red medium-haired boy. He’s still a baby, so he’ll need a family ready for kitten energy and lots of love.
👉 Meet MILO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tustin, CA, please consider visiting OC Animal Care or calling (714) 935-6848 to ask about these kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.