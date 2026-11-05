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Tustin
Free hazardous waste drop-off event in Tustin
6 days ago
Tustin residents can drop off household hazardous waste for free at a special collection event on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 235 E. Main St, Tustin. More event details: https://t.co/CVihldTeRL. More household hazardous waste sites: https://t.co/62cuf01o4b.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Tustin
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