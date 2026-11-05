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Tustin
🍽️ Tustin Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
6 days ago
Tustin’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are several solid options here with flexible hours and room to grow.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Palette Dim Sum
- Location: Tustin, CA
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
- Why it’s worth a look: Keep the kitchen running smoothly by washing and sanitizing dishes, cookware, and equipment in a modern dim sum restaurant. No experience required, flexible schedule, employee discount, and chances to move up to prep or line cook.
Service Deli Clerk
- Employer: Stater Bros. Markets
- Location: 14171 Red Hill Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780
- Pay: $17.30 – $28.30/hour (step-based range per union contract; new hires start at step 1)
- Type: Hourly, shifts may include days, evenings, weekends, holidays
- Why it’s worth a look: Mix of deli, bakery, and stock crew work—prepping sandwiches and salads, slicing meats and cheeses, helping with cakes, and stocking shelves. Good if you like variety, steady grocery-store work, and lots of customer interaction.
Jack in the Box – Team Member
- Employer: Feast Enterprises (Jack in the Box)
- Location: Tustin, CA
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Likely part-time or full-time, shifts vary
- Why it’s worth a look: Front and back-of-house role where you can do a bit of everything—taking orders, working drive-thru, cooking, cleaning, and stocking. Good fit if you’re 16+, like fast-paced work, and want flexible hours and quick-service experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training and flexible schedules.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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