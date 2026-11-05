🍽️ Tustin Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Tustin’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are several solid options here with flexible hours and room to grow.

Employer: Palette Dim Sum

Palette Dim Sum Location: Tustin, CA

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Why it’s worth a look: Keep the kitchen running smoothly by washing and sanitizing dishes, cookware, and equipment in a modern dim sum restaurant. No experience required, flexible schedule, employee discount, and chances to move up to prep or line cook.

Employer: Stater Bros. Markets

Location: 14171 Red Hill Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Pay: $17.30 – $28.30/hour (step-based range per union contract; new hires start at step 1)

(step-based range per union contract; new hires start at step 1) Type: Hourly, shifts may include days, evenings, weekends, holidays

Hourly, shifts may include days, evenings, weekends, holidays Why it’s worth a look: Mix of deli, bakery, and stock crew work—prepping sandwiches and salads, slicing meats and cheeses, helping with cakes, and stocking shelves. Good if you like variety, steady grocery-store work, and lots of customer interaction.

Employer: Feast Enterprises (Jack in the Box)

Location: Tustin, CA

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely part-time or full-time, shifts vary

Likely part-time or full-time, shifts vary Why it’s worth a look: Front and back-of-house role where you can do a bit of everything—taking orders, working drive-thru, cooking, cleaning, and stocking. Good fit if you’re 16+, like fast-paced work, and want flexible hours and quick-service experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training and flexible schedules.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.