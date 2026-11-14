Tuskegee’s education scene is busy right now, especially at Tuskegee University. If you’re into coaching or youth programs, there are several solid roles open with clear timelines and expectations.

Employer: Tuskegee University

Tuskegee University Location: Tuskegee, AL

Type: Part-time

Application window: Open 11/13/2026 – Closes 12/31/2026

Support the Head Tennis Coach with NCAA Division II tennis: daily practices, player development, recruiting, and academic monitoring. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, tennis playing/coaching experience, know NCAA rules, and can travel and work nights/weekends.

Employer: Tuskegee University

Tuskegee University Location: Tuskegee, AL

Type: Full-time

Application window: Open 11/12/2026 – Closes 02/28/2027

Lead a championship-caliber NCAA Division II football program with a focus on winning, academics, and integrity. Requires a master’s degree, prior collegiate head-coaching success, strong recruiting ties, and experience managing staff, budgets, and scholarships.

Employer: Tuskegee University Cooperative Extension Program (TUCEP)

Tuskegee University Cooperative Extension Program (TUCEP) Location: Based in Macon County Extension Office (Tuskegee, AL) ; serves Macon, Barbour, Bullock, Montgomery, and Lowndes counties

; serves Type: Full-time

Application window: Open 11/12/2026 – Closes 02/28/2027

Plan and lead Youth Development and 4‑H programs across multiple counties, working with schools, families, and community groups. Needs at least a B.S. in Agriculture, Natural Resources, or related field, strong communication and leadership skills, and comfort with travel, events, and outdoor work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you know a coach or youth worker, send this their way.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.