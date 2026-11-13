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📢 TCSS earns highest-ever 85/B on state report card
📢 TCSS earns 85/B on Alabama State Report Card
The Tuscaloosa County School System (TCSS) earned an overall score of 85/B on this year’s Alabama State Education Report Card, up one point from last year and six points higher than three years ago. This is the highest system score TCSS has received since the state began issuing report cards ten years ago.
About half of TCSS schools improved their individual scores compared to last year. Even in schools without overall score growth, the system notes progress and ongoing hard work.
Key numbers:
- Graduation rate: 91.4% (Class of 2025, measured over four years)
- Chronic absenteeism: 9.5%, down from 11.8% last year and 15% the year before, returning to pre-COVID levels
The state report card looks at academic achievement, academic growth, English language progress, chronic absenteeism, plus college and career readiness and graduation rate for high schools.
You can view report cards for each TCSS school at statereportcard.alsde.edu.
More Info: TCSS Score Rises on State Report Card | article
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