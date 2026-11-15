Tuscaloosa’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospitals to home health and dental care. If you’re in scrubs (or want to be), there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions

Talented Medical Solutions Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Contract, Travel

Pay: $2,000–$2,160 per week (DOE)

Schedule: 4x10s, days, with rotating call

High-paying Cath Lab travel role for an experienced ARRT Rad Tech who can scrub and work independently. Great if you want strong weekly pay plus the perks of living in a college town with lots to do on your days off.

Employer: Enhabit Home Health & Hospice

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL (home-based hospice care)

(home-based hospice care) Type: PRN / As Needed

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role helping hospice patients with daily care in their homes while supporting families through a tough time. Good fit if you’re a CNA on the Alabama registry, have at least 1 year of direct care experience, and want flexible PRN hours with a large, established home health provider.

Employer: Advantage Dental+

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Clinic-based hygiene role with a patient-first focus and a strong benefits package for full-time staff. Ideal if you want a stable schedule, room to grow, and the chance to mentor and educate patients.

Employer: Southern Health Partners, Inc.

Location: Tuscaloosa County Jail, Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-Time, Nights (7:00 PM–7:30 AM, rotating)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Bonus: Sign-on & retention bonus available

Correctional nursing role where you’ll provide full-scope RN care, respond to emergencies, and manage meds in a structured setting. Good match if you’re an RN who wants meaningful, consistent work and you’re comfortable in a secure facility environment.

Employer: DCH Health System – Rehabilitation Pavilion (Northport Medical Center)

Location: Tuscaloosa/Northport, AL

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Not listed

Support stroke, hip fracture, and pulmonary patients as they work toward independence in an inpatient rehab setting. Great entry point if you have patient care experience or training, like fast-paced shifts, and want to work closely with RNs and therapists.

Employer: DCH Health System

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Not listed

Pulmonary unit role where you’ll provide bedside nursing, give meds (including IVPB), do wound care, and supervise PCAs under an RN. Best for an Alabama-licensed LPN with current AHA BLS who’s ready for busy floor work and a lot of direct patient contact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare so you can compare options together.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.