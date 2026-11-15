Looking for a loyal friend in Tuscaloosa? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter for someone to give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

This young boy is a brown, medium-sized pit bull mix puppy who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

Roxy is a brown adult pit bull mix who’s ready for a stable, loving home and a comfy spot to relax.

👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

This brindle girl is a medium-sized adult pit bull mix with a striking coat and a need for a forever family.

👉 Meet this brindle beauty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A black terrier mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead, she’s looking for someone to guide her into adulthood.

👉 Meet this black terrier pup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

This cream-colored adult pit bull mix is medium-sized and waiting for a family to call his own.

👉 Meet this cream-colored boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mountain Cur / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mountain Cur / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

Maggie is a tan Mountain Cur mix, a medium-sized adult girl who would love regular walks and a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet Maggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Labrador Retriever

Hound (Unknown Type) / Labrador Retriever Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

This young brown hound/Lab mix has that classic family-dog look and is ready to learn and explore with you.

👉 Meet this hound/Lab mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

Bama is a brown adult pit bull mix who would love a steady routine, good care, and a family to cheer her on.

👉 Meet Bama and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

This young brindle pit bull mix is medium-sized and full of potential for training, play, and bonding.

👉 Meet this brindle youngster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tuscaloosa, AL, please consider visiting Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter or calling (205) 752-9101 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.