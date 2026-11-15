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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Tuscaloosa
Looking for a loyal friend in Tuscaloosa? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter for someone to give them a safe, loving home.
TUSC-Stray (Brown Pit Bull Puppy)
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
This young boy is a brown, medium-sized pit bull mix puppy who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet this puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roxy
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
Roxy is a brown adult pit bull mix who’s ready for a stable, loving home and a comfy spot to relax.
👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray (Brindle Adult Female)
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
This brindle girl is a medium-sized adult pit bull mix with a striking coat and a need for a forever family.
👉 Meet this brindle beauty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray (Black Terrier Puppy)
- Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A black terrier mix puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead, she’s looking for someone to guide her into adulthood.
👉 Meet this black terrier pup and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray (Cream Adult Male)
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
This cream-colored adult pit bull mix is medium-sized and waiting for a family to call his own.
👉 Meet this cream-colored boy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maggie
- Breed: Mountain Cur / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
Maggie is a tan Mountain Cur mix, a medium-sized adult girl who would love regular walks and a calm, caring home.
👉 Meet Maggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray (Brown Hound/Lab Mix)
- Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Labrador Retriever
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
This young brown hound/Lab mix has that classic family-dog look and is ready to learn and explore with you.
👉 Meet this hound/Lab mix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bama
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
Bama is a brown adult pit bull mix who would love a steady routine, good care, and a family to cheer her on.
👉 Meet Bama and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray (Brindle Young Male)
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
This young brindle pit bull mix is medium-sized and full of potential for training, play, and bonding.
👉 Meet this brindle youngster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tuscaloosa, AL, please consider visiting Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter or calling (205) 752-9101 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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