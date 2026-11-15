Tuscaloosa has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter and hoping someone like you will come meet them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan or fawn

Tan or fawn Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A tiny tan boy who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A sleek black adult boy with a medium-length coat, ready for a calm, steady home.

👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

Fluffy and white, this baby boy is ready to leave the shelter for a real home.

👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A dark, fuzzy little boy who would love toys, treats, and a cozy lap.

👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A white adult girl with a medium coat, listed as TUSC-Wildlife, looking for the right person to give her a chance.

👉 Meet this TUSC-Wildlife cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A handsome white adult boy with a short coat, hoping for a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A soft gray baby girl, perfect for someone wanting a young kitten to raise.

👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Sally

Sally Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

Little Sally is a brown tabby baby girl who would love toys, a window seat, and a family of her own.

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

Another TUSC-Wildlife white adult girl with a medium coat, also waiting for a safe, patient home.

👉 Meet this TUSC-Wildlife cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A fluffy white baby girl who’s ready to trade the shelter for a forever couch.

👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

Phone: (205) 752-9101

A white adult boy listed as TUSC-Wildlife, looking for someone willing to give him a fresh start.

👉 Meet this TUSC-Wildlife cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tuscaloosa, AL, please consider visiting Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter or calling (205) 752-9101 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.