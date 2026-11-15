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🐱 Adoptable Cats Near Tuscaloosa — Meet Your New Best Friend
Tuscaloosa has some very sweet cats and kittens waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are at Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter and hoping someone like you will come meet them.
TUSC-Stray (Tan Baby Boy)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan or fawn
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A tiny tan boy who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray (Adult Black Mediumhair)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A sleek black adult boy with a medium-length coat, ready for a calm, steady home.
👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray (White Mediumhair Kitten – Male)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
Fluffy and white, this baby boy is ready to leave the shelter for a real home.
👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray (Black Mediumhair Kitten – Male)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A dark, fuzzy little boy who would love toys, treats, and a cozy lap.
👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Wildlife (Adult White Mediumhair – Female)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A white adult girl with a medium coat, listed as TUSC-Wildlife, looking for the right person to give her a chance.
👉 Meet this TUSC-Wildlife cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray (Adult White Shorthair – Male)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A handsome white adult boy with a short coat, hoping for a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray adult cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray (Gray/Blue Kitten – Female)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A soft gray baby girl, perfect for someone wanting a young kitten to raise.
👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sally
- Name: Sally
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
Little Sally is a brown tabby baby girl who would love toys, a window seat, and a family of her own.
👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Wildlife (Adult White Mediumhair – Female, Listing 2)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
Another TUSC-Wildlife white adult girl with a medium coat, also waiting for a safe, patient home.
👉 Meet this TUSC-Wildlife cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Stray (White Mediumhair Kitten – Female)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A fluffy white baby girl who’s ready to trade the shelter for a forever couch.
👉 Meet this TUSC-Stray kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TUSC-Wildlife (Adult White Mediumhair – Male)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter
- Phone: (205) 752-9101
A white adult boy listed as TUSC-Wildlife, looking for someone willing to give him a fresh start.
👉 Meet this TUSC-Wildlife cat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tuscaloosa, AL, please consider visiting Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter or calling (205) 752-9101 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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