Tuscaloosa’s schools and UA are planning ahead, hiring now for future teachers and faculty. If you’re thinking about your next move in education, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The University of Alabama – College of Human Environmental Sciences

The University of Alabama – College of Human Environmental Sciences Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Regular full-time, 9‑month, non‑tenure track (renewable)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: November 30, 2026

Teach across Human Environmental Sciences degree programs, with a focus on both in‑person and online courses. Great fit if you have a master’s in an HES-related field and a strong college teaching record, and want a stable, renewable faculty role with benefits.

Employer: The University of Alabama – School of Leadership & Policy

Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Listed as volunteer on LinkedIn; UA notes 3‑year renewable contract with competitive salary & relocation assistance

Listed as on LinkedIn; UA notes Salary: Not listed (described as competitive)

UA’s new School of Leadership & Policy is hiring multiple Professors of Practice to bring real‑world experience into the classroom. Ideal for senior leaders from government, nonprofit, military, or private sectors who want to teach, mentor, and help build a brand‑new school and curriculum from the ground up.

Employer: Montgomery Public Schools

Location: Listed as Tuscaloosa, AL, US (verify exact school location)

Listed as (verify exact school location) Type: Full-time, 9/10/12‑month contract per board schedule

Salary: Follows Board salary schedule (not listed in ad)

Teach science at the high school level, focusing on strong instruction, classroom management, and technology use. You’ll need a bachelor’s degree and a valid Alabama teaching certificate in the appropriate grade/subject, and you’ll serve as both teacher and role model for students.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties, timelines, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.